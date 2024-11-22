The reaction of an African-American man after he officially became a Ghanaian citizen has got people talking

This comes as he thanked government and pledged his commitment to enhance the development of the country

Social media users who took to the comment section of the video congratulated him on his Ghanaian citizenship

An African-American man has sent social media into a frenzy over his reaction after he officially became a Ghanaian citizen.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on YouTube, the middle-aged young man who was speaking on the sidelines after pledging his allegiance to his new country expressed delight at being granted Ghanaian citizenship status.

An American delights as he becomes a Ghanaian citizen, thanks to the government in a trending video. Photo credit: @Epic it was/YouTube

He expressed his desire to play his role in ensuring the development of the country.

He also thanked the current administration for the initiative to allow African Americans the chance to return to their roots and even become citizens.

"It is well deserved for many of us here; we are adding a lot of value to Ghana and the continent. I just want to thank this administration for recognising and allowing us to return home and get this citizenship."

Ghanaians welcome their fellow citizens

Social media users who commented on the video congratulated the young man on becoming a Ghanaian citizen.

@agbeyprosperairconditionin6281 commented:

"Finally,let welcome our brothers and sisters."

@mj34 replied:

"Congratulations family for claiming your birthright"

@melaniexoxo added:

"They are so much better off there. Congratulations. Ghana is beautiful and simple."

@ffk9660 added:

"Some people are just lucky having been around for just two years and claiming citizenship while others been there for many many years.

524 African Americans granted Ghanaian citizenship

YEN.com.gh also reported that 542 African Americans living in Ghana have been granted citizenship status.

The diasporans, who were visibly excited, recited their oaths of allegiance at a swearing-in ceremony organised at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

Officials from the Ministry of Interior, Ghana Tourism Authority, Immigration Service, and Beyond the Return Secretariat were also present.

