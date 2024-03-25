A Ghanaian who stayed in Canada for over two decades moved back to Ghana because she was no longer happy staying abroad

In an interview, the lady said she also wanted to raise her children to have some Ghanaian values

She returned to Ghana with her third child, and they have been in the country since 2024

A Ghanaian woman who used to stay in Canada has moved back to her home country and shared her reasons for doing that.

Empress Ghadafi said she was no longer happy living in Canada and wanted to return to Ghana.

In an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Empress Ghadafi said she has lived in Canada for twenty-five (25) years, but at a point in her life, she was always depressed in the country.

Empress Ghadafi told DJ Nyaami she relocated to Ghana in search of her roots, and she is happy Photo credit: SVTV Africa

Source: Youtube

She left Ghana for Canada as a child, and after 25 years, she returned home in search of her roots.

Ghanaian in Canada decides to come home

According to her, when she was in Canada, she once visited Ghana, and her grandmother told her to return home.

“When I came to Ghana eight years ago, my late grandma told me to return home. After I returned, I became very depressed in Canada. I was no longer happy. Eating became a challenge. So I returned in 2023 with my last child.”

Empress Ghadafi added that she was not in support of Canada’s position on LGBTQ and did not want her children to think it was on.

“I brought my youngest child because I do not support LGBTQ. In Canada, they make children believe they can do whatever they want. I want my last child to have Ghanaian values.”

Watch the video below

UK-based Ghanaian woman says she wants to return home

Meanwhile, Abena Serwaa, a Ghanaian living in the UK, expressed discontent with her life abroad, citing a lack of social life and a demanding job schedule.

Despite her brother's support in facilitating her trip and finding employment, Serwaa revealed her unhappiness in the UK.

Dissatisfied with her current situation, she wanted to return to Ghana permanently if she had £30,000.

Source: YEN.com.gh