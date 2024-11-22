John Mahama Promises To Set Up Special Agro-Processing Zone In Afram Plains

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress, John Mahama, has promised to set up an agro-processing zone in Afram Plains

He said the special zone would enable the economic development of the area and provide jobs for the teeming youth of the community

He also urged the indigenes not to vote skirt-and-blouse after a former NDC MP decided to run as an independent candidate

The National Democratic Congress flagbearer, John Mahama, has promised to turn the farming community of Afram Plains into a special agro-processing zone.

Addressing a durbar of chiefs, clergy, and indigenes at Sakora Park in Donkorkrom on Thursday, November 21, 2024, he stated that if he became president, his government would come and plead with the chiefs to release land for agricultural investors.

John Mahama says his vision is to make Afram Plains a major agro-processing hub.

Source: UGC

The lands would be fitted with water, electricity and good roads to facilitate the development of 24-hour factories to process agro-products in the area.

He said the initiative would address the high rate of unemployment in the community.

John Mahama also stated that his government would establish farmers’ service centres in the Afram Plains to provide farmers with essential machinery for developing their farms.

This would support the farms that would eventually feed the factories.

He said two such centres would be established in the north and south of the Afram Plains.

Each centre would boast 15 tractors and would have all kinds of farming equipment available on demand for farmers.

He also noted that his government would register all the farmers in the community in order to target them for fertiliser distribution programmes and other agricultural interventions.

Don’t vote ‘skirt-and-blouse’ - Mahama

John Mahama also encouraged the not to vote skirt-and-blouse.

Voting skirt-and-blouse is when a voter votes for a parliamentary candidate from one party and a presidential candidate from another party.

According to him, that voting pattern would hamper his plans for the development of Afram Plains.

He thus urged electorates of Afram Plains to support the NDC candidate, Betty Mensah Krosby, in the parliamentary elections against an independent candidate, Kpeli Worlase, who has also endorsed John Mahama and was a former NDC MP for the area.

Reciprocate our commitment - Asiedu Nketiah

Meanwhile, in the Central Region, YEN.com.gh reported that the National Chairman of the National Democratic Congress has fumed at residents for failing to support the party.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah stated that the NDC had always been faithful to the region by placing an Indigenous person on the presidential ticket.

The party chairman claimed that the region, on the other hand, had failed to give the NDC its full electoral support despite its commitment.

Source: YEN.com.gh