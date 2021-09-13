Daniel Duncan Williams has poured his heart out to Ghanaian singer, Gyakie

The musician took to social media to propose to the Forever singer

His post has gained massive traction from social media as people are rooting for him to woo the celeb singer

Daniel Duncan Williams, the son of Archbishop Nicholas Duncan Williams, has opened his heart and poured out its content to star singer, Jackline Acheampong, famed as Gyakie.

The pastor's son went gaga over one of Gyakie's photos and posted on his Twitter timeline while professing his love to her.

Gyakie, in the photo posted by Daniel Duncan Williams, was seen wearing a pink-coloured outfit as she posed inside what looked like a room.

The Forever singer sported a rasta-like hairdo and complemented her look with make-up which brought out her stunning beauty.

After posting the photo, Daniel Duncan Williams captioned it: "I love you please, just take my heart out of my chest, it's yours"

Many followers of Daniel Duncan Williams took to the comment section to react to the post he made.

It appeared many people were of the view that, the pair looked like one that was made in heaven and pushed for it to happen in real life.

Daniel Duncan Williams recently celebrated his birthday and was spotted having the time of his life and showing off his dance moves.

The son of the revered pastor who doubles as a musician was seen looking hyped and overly excited as he decided to step on the dancefloor.

While he danced, some of the party-goers could not help but cheer him on and also took to their phones to capture the moment.

In other news about love and affection, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, AMG David Deuces, the creator and CEO of Inna Real Life page on some social media pages have tied the knot in a beautiful white wedding ceremony.

In the video from the nuptial sighted by YEN.com.gh, the young social media influencer was seen seated in what looked like a plush reception area as he waited for the arrival of his bride.

David Deuces got married to his longtime girlfriend in the plush ceremony which was attended by many family members, friends and well-wishers.

