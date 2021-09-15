A talented young Ghanaian has managed to impress many as she displayed the traditional 'adowa' dance

The video of the lady dancing has got many Ghanaians talking about how good she is

A beautiful and talented young lady has been recently sighted in a video performing the sophisticated traditional dance of the Ashanti kingdom.

In the video posted by Mr Jerry GH, the boisterous lady is seen dancing to the tune of traditional drums, and with confidence and elegance, she displayed the various hands and leg works of the 'adowa' dance.

She was dressed in the beautiful kente cloth with gorgeous ornaments from head to toe.

Netizens who saw her skillful dance moves could not hold back their admiration.

At the time of this publication, the video has over 118,000 views, close to 6,000 reactions, and more than 200 comments.

A few of the comments have been listed by YEN.com.gh below;

Rocklyn Oduro commented:

I think there is something great in her she should keep it up, I wish my daughter is like her

Alberta Antwi Boasiakoh said:

I really wish I had a daughter to let her learn our culture dance .girl go higher

From Saeed Ayisha:

This girl I believe she was an old woman who has passed away and has come back

Claudelle Joseph replied:

Natural culture no one has to teach her that she born with that.

Abena Yankah wrote:

Wow, that is beautiful. Ashanti traditional dance. Adowa. Our way of live should not be lost.especially the good and beautiful ones.

From Ama Ampofo:

She is very skillful. This is beautiful. At her age, very wonderful.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Ghanaians appear very impressed with a video of a foreigner dancing the 'adowa' dance.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page, Kofi Mackinney, had an energetic white man displaying the various moves of the Ashanti kingdom's traditional dance.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was in a setting that appeared to be a funeral.

He initially wrapped a big black cloth around him in the traditional way and just after doing that, he hopped right onto the dance floor dancing to the tune of the playing drums.

