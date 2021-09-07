A white man has impressed many with his 'adowa' dance moves in a video on social media

In the video, he was seen wrapping a cloth around him in the traditional way and moved to the dance floor right after that

Ghanaians who saw the video went to the comments section to express their amazement

Ghanaians appear very impressed with a video of a foreigner dancing the 'adowa' dance.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Facebook page, Kofi Mackinney, had an energetic white man displaying the various moves of the Ashanti kingdom's traditional dance.

The man, whose identity was not disclosed, was in a setting that appeared to be a funeral.

He initially wrapped a big black cloth around him in the traditional way and just after doing that, he hopped right onto the dance floor dancing to the tune of the playing drums.

Obroni wows many as he Displays his 'Adowa' Dance Moves Source: Kofi Mackinney

Source: Facebook

Individuals sighted in the video seemed very impressed with how well he was performing the traditional dance.

Many took out their phones to record his performance.

The video upon being posted on social me has racked up over 38,000 views, with close to 200 reactions at the time of this publication.

YEN.com.gh has highlighted a few of the comments below;

Grace Ofosu Mensah commented:

This one great thing to do, all those saying we are selling our culture, how well do you know your culture. We've learned their culture to the extent of not knowing ours, he also learning from us and that's a good to do to know others culture and fuse them so we know both cultures and learn from each other.... How well can you dance to your culture drums. I love this guy.

Richard Agyeiasamoah replied:

Amazingly beautiful. The White man has rocked the Ghanaian Dance beyond my imagination..

Aikin Cornelius commented:

Waooow this is beautiful

From Theophilius Asare:

Our culture will be repackaged by these whites and we will go back and learn from them soon

Thom Thom commented:

Why all these negative comments..and what’s selling of culture ???…Then we should also stay in our various countries…Ad3n aa culture

Cecilia Wilson replied

Waoooo well done

Boateng Godfred commented:

And Ghana man will b shy doing this. Tweeeaaaa

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, a video of foreign teenage students learning Twi in class has caught the attention of many online.

The video sighted by YEN.com.gh on a Facebook page called Akan Phonie had a class teacher who seems to be of Ghanaian origin teaching students Twi.

The setting of the class, as well as the students, appeared non-Ghanaian, but the actual location of the students was not disclosed in the post.

The class teacher whose name was revealed to be Patricia Amarteifio was seen teaching the students how to pronounce their Akan names among other Twi sentences.

