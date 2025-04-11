Arsenal dominated Real Madrid 3-0, and it was their midfield that stole the show, especially midfielder Declan Rice

Yann Sommer’s heroics helped Inter Milan pick a crucial 2-1 away win against Vincent Kompany's Bayern Munich

Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey narrowly missed out on the All-Star XI of the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals 1st legs

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The UEFA Champions League quarter-final first legs delivered a thrilling round of high-quality football, with Europe's elite showcasing their talents on the grandest club stage.

UEFA has now released its official Team of the Week. Arsenal, Inter Milan, PSG, and Barcelona were the biggest winners, and their players feature prominently in the eleven.

Jude Bellingham and Thomas Partey of Arsenal battle for the ball in the Arsenal vs Real Madrid UEFA CL quarter-finals 1st leg on April 8, 2025. Image credit: Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto

Source: Getty Images

Here's a detailed look at the standout performers, along with a notable mention for Black Stars and Arsenal midfield dominion Thomas Partey who took his record against Real Madrid to 3 wins in 14 matches.

Goalkeeper: Yann Sommer (Inter Milan)

Inter Milan’s 2-1 away victory over Bayern Munich was built on resilience, and Yann Sommer’s performance between the sticks was central to that.

The veteran Swiss shot-stopper pulled off a series of crucial saves, denying Bayern’s formidable attack with sharp reflexes and sound positioning. He commanded his area well, particularly under aerial pressure, and made a critical late save to preserve the lead.

Defender: Alessandro Bastoni (Inter Milan)

Bastoni was a rock in the heart of Inter’s defense against Bayern. The Italian international combined his natural defensive instincts with precise ball distribution, helping Inter build from the back against one of Europe’s most aggressive pressing teams.

He made key interceptions and was crucial in shutting down Bayern's wide threats, stepping in with perfectly timed tackles and reading the game with intelligence.

Defender: William Saliba (Arsenal)

Arsenal's resounding 3-0 triumph over Real Madrid, per the BBC, was anchored by an imperious display from William Saliba.

The French centre-back dominated aerial duels and marked Real Madrid’s forwards out of the game with ease. His reading of play was immaculate, cutting off passes and stepping in at just the right moments.

Defender: Jurrien Timber (Arsenal)

Returning from injury, Jurrien Timber made a significant impact in Arsenal’s backline. Tasked with handling Real Madrid's quick transitions and wide play, Timber rose to the occasion.

His positional awareness and one-on-one defending were excellent, and his ability to step into midfield provided Arsenal with a tactical edge.

Defender: Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Nuno Mendes played a pivotal role in PSG’s 3-1 win over Aston Villa, offering pace, dynamism, and defensive solidity on the left flank.

The Portuguese full-back was relentless in his running, pushing back Villa’s wide players while also delivering dangerous crosses into the box as well as scoring PSG's third goal.

Midfielder: Vitinha (PSG)

Vitinha has become a central figure in PSG’s midfield, and his performance against Aston Villa further cemented his importance.

The Portuguese midfielder dictated the tempo of the match, combining sharp passing with intelligent movement.

Midfielder: Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Declan Rice put in a commanding midfield performance as Arsenal dismantled Real Madrid.

The England international was everywhere— netting two terrific free-kicks, breaking up play, driving forward, and dictating the tempo. His physical presence stifled Madrid’s midfield trio, and his passing range kept Arsenal ticking.

Midfielder: Nicolò Barella (Inter Milan)

Barella’s influence on Inter’s win in Munich cannot be overstated. Energetic, intelligent, and technically brilliant, the Italian midfielder covered every blade of grass.

He disrupted Bayern’s rhythm with aggressive pressing and smart positioning, while also contributing to Inter’s attacking transitions.

Forward: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona)

Lamine Yamal produced a breathtaking performance in Barcelona’s 4-0 rout of Dortmund, scoring one of his team's goals.

The teenager dazzled on the right wing, showing maturity and flair beyond his age. His spatial awareness and decision-making were exceptional, and he was involved in nearly every dangerous move.

Forward: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (PSG)

Kvaratskhelia delivered a brilliant performance for PSG, wreaking havoc on Aston Villa’s defense, scoring PSG's second goal to put them 2-1 up.

The Georgian winger was electric down the left, cutting inside and drawing multiple defenders out of position.

Forward: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona)

Lewandowski rolled back the years with a classic centre-forward display against Dortmund, racking up a brace.

The Polish striker was clinical in front of goal, netting twice and showcasing his predatory instincts. He bullied the Dortmund center-backs, held up play expertly, and brought others into the game with intelligent movement.

Honourable Mention: Thomas Partey (Arsenal)

Though not selected in the official Team of the Week, Thomas Partey put in a phenomenal shift in Arsenal’s midfield. Facing a world-class Real Madrid side, the Ghanaian was a pillar of strength and composure.

Speaking to YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil, Ghanaian sports journalist Preccious Semevor hailed Partey's headline performance against Los Blancos.

''It is unfortunate Thomas Partey did not make the team of the week. I watched their game against Real Madrid, and I thought that he was super. He played the same game against Chad and Madagascar, and some people said these teams are only minnows. So, this performance against Madrid silences those critics.'' Precious Semevor said.

His defensive contributions were vital in shielding the backline, while his ability to break lines with quick passes kept Madrid on the back foot.

Partey’s positioning allowed Rice more freedom to roam, and his calmness under pressure ensured Arsenal maintained control in midfield.

Mbappe of Real Madrid has a a shot during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 Quarter Final First Leg match between Arsenal FC and Real Madrid C.F on April 8, 2025. Image credit: Catherine Ivill - AMA

Source: Getty Images

Reacting to the non-inclusion of Thomas Partey in the official UEFA CL TOTW, some unhappy fans raised serious concerns.

One person wrote:

''The disrespect towards Partey is too much,''

Another person said:

''No Partey? This is fraudulent,''

A third fan also wrote:

''Partey was better than Vitinha and barella combined what games were you watching?''

Partey Singled out for Praises after Real Madrid Win

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Jurrien Timber's short, glowing comment on Arsenal teammate Thomas Partey following the Gunners' emphatic 3-0 win against Real Madrid on April 8.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh