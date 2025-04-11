Popular Ghanaian food blogger Sweet Adjeley broke down in tears in a viral TikTok video, sparking concern among her fans

She revealed she hadn’t slept and was struggling to face the day, asking followers to keep her and her family in their prayers

Known for her joyful personality and engaging recipes, the emotional post marked a rare moment of vulnerability for the content creator

Sweet Adjeley, a well-known Ghanaian food blogger, has had an emotional breakdown on social media, leaving her fans deeply concerned.

In a video sighted on her TikTok page, the famous food content creator was seen weeping inconsolably.

A popular Ghanaian food blogger, Sweet Adjeley, breaks down on social media. Photo credit: @sweetadjeley/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

It is unclear what may have caused the breakdown, but Sweet Adjeley appeared to be going through a difficult moment.

Known for her bubbly, vibrant personality and delicious recipes, she looked visibly distressed.

In the caption accompanying the video, the Ghanaian food blogger stated that she could not sleep the previous night and was uncertain about how to navigate the challenges she was facing.

"I don’t know how I’m going to do this today, couldn’t sleep all night, please keep me and my family in your thoughts and prayers," she wrote in the caption of the viral video.

Sweet Adjeley is the one of the most followed Ghanaian food blogger on social media. Photo credit: Sweet Adjeley/Facebook.

Source: Facebook

Ms Adjeley has built a strong online community over the years, winning many hearts with her uniquely engaging cooking tutorials and warm personality.

She is arguably the biggest Ghanaian food content creator on social media, with over 1.4 million subscribers on YouTube, 562,000 followers on TikTok, and 259,000 on Instagram.

Her content has brought joy to many Ghanaian households both in Ghana and abroad

Below is the video of the Ghanaian food blogger crying on social media:

Sweet Adjeley's followers rally behind her

Sweet Adjeley's emotional video sparked an outpouring of support from her followers, with many expressing worry, as they flooded the content section with messages of encouragement.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@queen_lin65 said:

"Whatever you’re going through, Auntie Adjeley, may the heavens hear your humble cry and come through for you, so shall it be, Amen."

@Borah_Jireh also said:

"Go to the war room, lie yourself down on the floor and surrender everything just as Hannah did in the Bible. He will answer you. Stop crying, Big Sis. God's got you. Sending you lots of hugs."

@DoRothy commented:

"God no go shame us….you’re a strong woman. It is well. It will all end in praise."

@Afriyie also commented:

"The LORD himself has gone before you and will be with you; he will never leave you nor forsake you."

Sweet Adjeley speaks on her marriage

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Sweet Adjeley opened up about her marriage in a viral TikTok video.

This was after the YouTuber renewed her traditional vows with her Tennis-playing husband, Isaac Tetteh Quaye,

She shared more details about her marriage, which began two decades ago with her husband.

Many who came across the video took to the comment section to congratulate her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh