Gerard Pique has ruled out the possibility of Barcelona winning the Champions League this season after a crushing defeat to Bayern Munich

The Spanish giants were humbled in front of their home crowd at Camp Nou following a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the German side

Barcelona did not have a shot on target all through the game as they were outclassed by the 2020 champions

Gerard Pique seems to have thrown in the towel after claiming Barcelona are not one of the favourites to win this season's Champions League, Complete Sports, Express.

La Blaugrana suffered a damaging defeat to German champions Bayern Munich in their first outing of the season.

The Bavarians scored three unreplied goals through Thomas Muller and a brace from Polish striker Robert Lewandowski.

Gerard Pique admits Barcelona are not good enough to win the Champions League following embarrassing defeat to Bayern. Photo by Pedro Salado

Source: UGC

Ronaldo Koeman's men failed to have a single shot on target which is very unusual for the Spanish club.

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

The post-Messi era seems to be dawning on the club after the Argentine superstar left for Paris Saint-Germain this summer in controversial circumstances.

What Pique said

And his former teammate Pique has ruled out the possibility of the Catalan side of winning this season's competition.

“If we have to be honest, right now we’re not among the favourites, but that doesn’t matter that we’re not.

“In other years we were and we didn’t win it, why not be unfancied and then later in the season things can change? No one had Chelsea as favourites last year. Football changes quickly. Despite the result, we did well in spells.

“Bayern are really solid and we are who we are. It is what it is. At the end, we had a lot of kids on. We’re Barca and I don’t want to make excuses, though. We will see at the end of the season."

Barcelona vs Bayern Munich

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Bayern Munich opened their Champions League campaign with a 3-0 win against Barcelona at the Camp Nou.

La Blaugrana are trying to cope without their former talisman Lionel Messi as they surrendered to the superior advantage of the Bavarians.

Ronald Koeman's men controlled the game in the early minutes of the encounter but failed to hit the target.

But the visitor drew first blood as Thomas Muller's shot took a heavy deflection on Eric Garcia as it beat Marc Andre Ter Stegen who dived the wrong way to make it 1-0 in the 33rd minute.

Source: Yen.com.gh