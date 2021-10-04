Barcelona are currently in serious crisis this season and former midfielder Yaya Toure has offered to help

The Ivorian explained that Barcelona have helped him as a player and he is ready at any time to return the gesture

Between the year 2007 and 2010, Yaya Toure won the Champions League, La Liga title at Barcelona before moving to Man City

Yaya Toure has offered himself to former club Barcelona as the former Ivory Coast international claimed that he is ready to help the Catalans anytime they call on him.

Barcelona are currently going through hell this season in all competitions which has put manager Ronald Koeman under serious pressure at the Nou Camp.

Many football fans around the world are of the opinion that Barcelona are currently struggling because of their failure to tie Lionel Messi down as the Argentine joined Paris Saint-Germain.

Former Barcelona star Yaya Toure in action on the pitch. (Photo by Visual China Group

Barcelona chiefs actually wanted Lionel Messi to remain at Camp Nou, but their financial problems prevented them from registering the Argentine.

In Barcelona's last six games under Ronald Koeman, the Catalans have won just only one game losing three while the other one ended in draw.

According to the report on GOAL, Yaya Toure is not happy with the current situation at Barcelona and would love to help his former team if called upon.

Yaya Toure's reaction

"It may be a difficult time for the club but my belief for Barcelona is strong.

"I will always be available for the club should they need me anytime as my heart is forever with the club, the people, and the fans.

"My time at Barcelona was one of the best memories of my playing career. The club decided to trust me when I was still a young player, yet to establish myself in the top leagues. I will forever be grateful to the club for what they have done for me."

