Popular Nsein SHS girl Richlove Oduro has got many Ghanaians curious about her grade in the WASSCE following her remarks about the NSMQ

Richlove Oduro has finally opened up about her WASSCE after reports of her excelling in the exam emerged

The young lady has netizens expressing a flurry of reactions in the comments section of the video

Richlove Oduro, the Nsein Senior High School student who gained notoriety for her controversial remarks about the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), has finally concluded her WASSCE journey.

While the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) released the results in December 2024, Richlove has chosen to keep her grades private.

Before the results were released, Ghanaians were very curious about Richlove's WASSCE grades, given her remarks about the Science and Maths Quiz.

Many believed she would excel. However, others wondered if her grades would reflect the intelligence and confidence she displayed in her remarks.

Richlove has finally made some public remarks about her results in a recent video. While refusing to share the details of her results publicly, she justified her action, insisting that it wasn't necessary.

Richlove's friends rejoice over her grades

While Richlove has refrained from publicly disclosing her grades, her friends have fueled public curiosity.

A recent video surfaced on social media, showing @Goshers, the host of the popular educational program High School Africa, jubilantly celebrating Richlove's academic success.

Although he did not reveal her specific grades, @Goshers expressed immense pride in Richlove's achievements.

Netizens react to Richlove's comments

Netizens who saw the video of Richlove Oduro making the remarks about her results expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. While some said it was okay for her to keep her results private, others were curious about her grades.

@IdanBarnes wrote:

"Looking at the way this young lady is smart, if she decides to do politics, she won’t be tolerated in the NPP. She reasons and analyzes issues like an NDC member. I love her already."

@GeezRealest wrote:

"Funny how everyone thinks their school anthem is the best, while every other school’s anthem sounds like pure trash."

@kencutpro wrote:

"Keep quiet did you go to the school to go and learn all you go there for food. let me ask you if like your parents were paying school fees. for every semester. Do you think you can’ even get a food to eat good from your parents. excuse me."

@qwhabenaqil wrote:

"My brother, she is very young stop making her say something that will affect her career. Ghana is a very political country."

@Bobspritus wrote:

"Masa too much of everything is bad. She’s making noise . Reason beyond food. To me, anyone who is against FSHS is a political hypocrite."

@anansy01 wrote:

"Smart girl. This is a type we need on podcasts not."

