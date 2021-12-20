YEN.com.gh’s sports section upgrades to an independent big website Sports Brief

Ghanaian main entertainment news website, YEN.com.gh grows big as it's sports section develops into an ambitious project Sports Brief. A new sports website is available at sportsbrief.com.

News outlet will serve fans with amazing football, basketball, athletics, rugby, cricket, boxing and other sports news from around Africa and across the globe.

Sports Brief is launched to unite people in their love for sports. The team believes that it’s important to find common ground, support local teams, cheer for international victories, and share joy and positive emotions.

Welcome Sports Brief: your main source of all sports news

The team aims to become the most popular sports news website in Africa in the next three years.

“All our team feels incredibly inspired to launch such a big project," – said Lukman Mumuni, Senior editor at Sports Brief Ghana.

“While the goals are ambitious, staff’s professionalism and fans’ support assure us that we can achieve the highest results.”

The news outlet will serve fans with amazing football, basketball, athletics, rugby, cricket, boxing, and other sports stories from around Africa and across the world. Breaking news and live sports coverage, scores, match results, championships, standings, transfers, and highlights for Olympics and WWE – everything will be available at SportsBrief.com!

