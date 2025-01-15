Ogyam, in a video, apologised to Dr Likee over several allegations he made about C Confion's passing while in police custody

The controversial actor explained that his remarks were part of his blogging job and that he did not mean to tarnish Dr Likee's image

The video of Ogyam apologising to Dr Likee for making allegations against him triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Controversial Kumawood actor Ogyam has apologised to his colleague Dr Likee over some allegations he made against him.

Ogyam apologises to Dr Likee over C Confion's death allegations while in police custody. Photo source: @officials_gunshot and @official_ras_nene

Source: Instagram

Following the untimely passing of comic actor C Confion at the age of 28 on December 20, 2024, after being hospitalised at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) with a severe illness, Ogyam had an interview with content creator Ojhon, where he made several allegations about the deceased.

During the interview, the Kumawood actor alleged that Dr Likee was involved in his protégé C Confion's passing.

Ogyam's allegations angered some members of Dr Likee's team, who confronted him at a local provision store and took him into their custody before taking him to the nearest police station, where he spent the night on Tuesday, January 15, 2025.

Dr Likee's team members shared that they attempted to arrest content creator Ojhon for making similar allegations against Dr Likee. However, he went into hiding after he noticed them coming to arrest him at his home.

They also urged the public to provide them with any information immediately when they spotted Ojhon in town.

Ogyam apologises to Dr Likee over allegations

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Ogyam, who was placed behind the 'counter back' of a police station, expressed remorse for the defamatory remarks about Dr Likee as he interacted with the latter's team members.

The controversial actor explained that he had no intention of tarnishing Dr Likee's reputation, as he was only carrying out his blogging duties.

Ogyam appealed to Dr Likee to intervene and secure his release from prison so that they could resolve their issues behind closed doors at home.

He questioned why Dr Likee's team had not gotten fellow Kumawood actor Oboy Siki arrested for making allegations against them and other colleagues in the industry.

Ogyam also called on content creator Ojhon to continue hiding, as he would face severe punishment from both Dr Likee's team and the police if he is caught.

Below is the video of Ogyam apologising to Dr Likee from the police station:

Ogyam's apology stirs reactions

The video of Ogyam apologising to Dr Likee for making allegations against him triggered mixed reactions from some Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

kwesiaikins4939 commented:

"Ogyam dey use settings 😅😅😅😅."

Sammy Nyinaku TV said:

"Have you ever heard of Ogyam doing good things before ?😂😂."

kofigh28 commented:

"He should be there for at least two months."

josephamakye596 said:

"Let Ogyam remain there forever. He dey make noise on TV shows too much without a single sense."

Sheihu Puttmoni commented:

"Mind what you say. You don't say negative things to everybody and think you can get away with it. That is an advice I will give you🙏."

Strika begs Dr Likee's camp for second chance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Strika begged Dr Likee's camp for a return after his recent dismissal from his caretaker Gunshot GH's home.

The former child actor admitted to committing the immoral acts during his stay with a member of Dr Likee's team before his dismissal.

Strika expressed gratitude to the comic actor's camp and pleaded for them to secure his new job opportunities.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh