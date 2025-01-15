Former Ghana player Ibrahim Tanko has left his role as coach of Premier League club Accra Lions

The UEFA Champions League winner Accra Lions after three years in charge of the club in the Ghanaian top-flight

The club has announced German coach Rainer Kraft as the new trainer of the team for the rest of the season

Ghana legend Ibrahim Tanko has parted ways with Premier League side Accra Lions as coach of the club.

The former Black Stars coach leaves his role as head coach after three years in charge of the club, leading them to a second-place finish last season.

However, Tanko and the club decided to mutually agree to go separate ways following a tough first half to the campaign, with Accra Lions in relegation places.

Accra Lions and Ibrahim Tanko mutually agree to part ways. Photo: Facebook/ Accra Lions Football Club.

Source: Facebook

"Accra Lions Football Club announces that Ibrahim Tanko, the head coach of the club, has mutually agreed with the management to step aside and focus on pursuing other important projects," wrote the club on social media, confirming his departure.

Meanwhile, Tanko disclosed he is leaving the job to pursue other projects, adding Accra Lions remains family to him.

"I leave the role with immense pride, knowing that Accra Lions is more than just a club—it is family. While I am stepping away to focus on other projects, my bond with the team remains strong, and I will always be available to support the club in any way,” Tanko said.

Accra Lions will face Bibiani Golddstars FC in the final round of games in the first round of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday in Sogakope at the WAFA Park.

Rainer Kraft replaces Ibrahim Tanko

The Accra-based club have confirmed the return of German-trainer Rainer Kraft as head coach of the club. He will take over from Tanko and has been tasked with helping the team survive the drop.

Kraft will be assisted by James Francis, whom he worked with during his previous stint at the club. The German coach secured promotion to the top-flight league with Accra Lions four years ago.

"Tanko, who has been an integral part of our club's growth and vision, officially handed over his responsibilities to German trainer Rainer Kraft, marking a smooth transition of leadership," stated the club.

"Accra Lions gained promotion to the Ghana Premier League under Coach Rainer Kraft in his first spell with the club from 2019 to 2021. He returns with vast experience and an understanding of our club’s mission to nurture talent and compete at the highest level in the Ghana Premier League."

Accra Lions remains one of the clubs that gives young players opportunities to excel on the local scene.

