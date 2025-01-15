Salome Adaidu, the victim of an alleged beheading perpetrated by gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi, has captured the attention of many netizens after news of her passing spread on social media

Her last Facebook post was images of herself, which she posted as she flaunted her beauty while wearing a t-shirt and a pair of trousers

Many netizens took to the comment section of her last Facebook post to leave their condolence messages, while others weighed in on the case

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Many social media users have visited Salome Adaidu's Facebook page after gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi allegedly severed her head and other body parts.

Gospel singer Oluwatimileyin Ajayi's alleged victim Salome Adaidu's last Facebook post trends after her death. Image Credit: Salome Adaidu

Source: Facebook

Salome Adaidu's last post

According to reports, the gospel singer was ostensibly arrested on January 12, 2025, after he was allegedly found with Salome's remains.

After the news spread on social media, many people visited to look at her pictures and leave condolence messages in the comment section of her last post.

Her featured photos of herself wearing a short-sleeved t-shirt and brown trousers. She dressed casually in simple slides.

In the caption of the Facebook post dated February 25, 2024, the young lady encouraged her followers to be beautiful always. She wished her Facebook followers a happy Sunday and referred to them as beautiful people.

"Be beautiful always ❣️#HappySundaybeautiful people."

Details of Salome Adaibu's case

Reactions to Salome Adaidu's Facebook post

Many people took to the comment section of Salome's last Facebook post to leave condolence messages and expressed their frustration about the circumstances surrounding her alleged death.

Many others hurled insults at Oluwatimileyin Ajayi for allegedly beheading Salome and using her remains for rituals.

Below are the opinions of social media users and their reactions to the tragic news:

Ojike Okechukwu said:

"This is terribly sad 😭.Rest in peace Salome and my heartfelt condolences to the family."

Patricia Yadoo Ande said:

"What a painful way to die. Timileyin Ajayi you and your generation will never know peace how can you do this to a human being."

Oluchi Omeje said:

"Chaiiii! My heart bleeds... May God grant you eternal rest and give your family the fortitude to bear this loss. As for the Timileyin guy, may you be punished duely."

Carolyne Kawira said:

"Rest easy girl...(from Kenya)."

Isaiah Andrew said:

"Omor this is too much na, see as am crying as if I know her in person 💔😭. May God comfort your family in this difficult time and I pray you also find rest in paradise 🙏. This one hurts different 😭😭😭."

Mbam Uchechukwu said:

"Girls be careful."

Man battered at Adum-Dominase over alleged murder

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that a suspected serial killer was lynched by an enraged mob at Adum-Dominase in the Mpohor Fiase District.

The mob’s actions were reportedly triggered by the murder of a mobile money vendor in the community, which caused widespread anger and fear among residents.

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) launched an investigation into the unfortunate incident, including the circumstances surrounding the lynching and the suspect's alleged criminal activities.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh