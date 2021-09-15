A netizen with the Twitter handle @koboateng has managed to get Ghanaians talking after sharing his opinion on social media

@koboateng tweeted that to be above 21 years in Ghana without at least Ghc150,000 in your account is not right

Many Ghanaians who saw this appeared to be in strong disagreement with the statement

A recent tweet by a netizen on social media appears to have provoked many Ghanaians to react massively.

According to the tweet sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter handle of @koboateng, to be above 21 years in Ghana and not have at least Ghc150,973 ($25,000) saved up is wrong.

@koboateng stated emphatically that anything other than his statement means something is wrong, and one would need to sit up if one finds themselves in such a situation.

Netizen: If you are above 21 but do not have at Least Ghc150,000 in an Account, Something is Wrong Source: aljazeera

Source: UGC

His exact tweep is as follows;

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"If you’re 21+ years in Ghana and don’t have at least $25,000 in your account, you’re doing something wrong. You need to sit up"

He had no reason or further explanation to what he meant by his statement, but Ghanaians, as usual, refused to let it slide.

They headed to the comments section to pen down their opinions.

A few of them have been listed below;

From @kwekutheking:

Bro wey pressure this. You all contribute to the youth indulging in social vices just because they think they have to meet a standard at a certain age. If you have that 25,000ghs take. Don't come and rub it in the faces of others. It's absurd. SMFH

@kobbyjenny_2 commented:

Ah, do you really know the money you are quoting, is equal to Ghanas dept wate

@NiiPure replied:

It’s possible but harrrrrd! . Crypto can make you that

@Ei_NufuTabraba wrote:

Simple koraaaa. $35,000 serf. I mean how can u be that old in Ghana and not have such an amount in ur account.

@jnr_teq commented:

the whole country sef no get that amount.

From @only_taughgyal:

Unnecessary pressure nkoa my big bro just turned 23yrs and he’s soo broke

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that, Maame Sika, an 18-year-old Ghanaian living in Kasoa in the central region of Ghana has disclosed in a Youtube video that she has purchased her very first house for $84,000.

In the video, she talked about how she came up with the income to purchase the house.

Sika divulged that she is a real estate agent for a company called Blue Rose Limited and was able to get the bulk part of the money for the down payment of the house mainly through the commissions she gathered.

Blue Ross Limited is the same company she bought her house from, she added.

Source: Yen