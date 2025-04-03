Ghanaian radio presenter Gordon Asare Bediako has vowed to sue the Office of the Special Prosecutor following his arrest

In an interview with Citi News, he questioned the basis for his arrest and promised to take legal action against the OSP

Meanwhile, he was released on April 2, 2025, after the OSP granted a GH¢5 million bail with sureties

Popular radio presenter Gordon Asare Bediako threatened legal action against the Special Prosecutor following his detention.

Gordon Asare Bediako was picked up by some men who claimed to be from the Office of the Special Prosecutor on Wednesday, April 2, 2025 and reportedly detained.

His offence has not been made public; however, many believe it is associated with his comments regarding the OSP.

Gordon reportedly accused the OSP holder of demanding a private jet from the former President for his personal use.

One of Gordon's colleagues announced on the radio that he had been picked up by some men from the Special Prosecutor's Office.

His crime was not communicated, according to the colleague. He was detained at the OSP for hours, the colleague added.

Gordon released on bail, vows to sue

The latest reports on the matter indicate that Gordon has been released on a GH¢5 million bail with sureties.

Despite his release, Gordon is unhappy with the OSP and has promised during a Citi FM interview to take legal action against the prosecutor.

“I have instructed my lawyer to go through the books and find out where I could sue the OSP for wrongful detention because I am not sure the OSP has the mandate to request a journalist to give a source,” Asare-Bediako stated.

"At best, the OSP could say that I have maligned him… he could go the civil way with me or… go out for retraction and apology. "I don’t know the tangent that they want to go, so I have told my lawyer that if he should go through the books and sue the OSP for me,” he said

Criticising the OSP’s handling of the situation, Asare-Bediako expressed uncertainty about its motives.

Ghanaians worried over Gordon Asare's arrest

Netizens who saw the post of Gordon's arrest were concerned. Many questioned the basis of the arrest and asked if the OSP had the mandate to arrest and detain him.

OSP yet to speak on Gordon's arrest

Meanwhile, the Office of the Special Prosecutor has not publicly commented on the matter or released a statement to speak on it.

Ken Ofori-Atta fumes, drags OSP to court

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the former Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta had dragged the Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng and his office to court.

This was after the OSP at a press conference declared Ken Ofori-Atta a fugitive of justice and also declared him wanted.

Mr Ofori-Atta, unhappy with the OSP's comment dragged him to court and has demanded compensation.

