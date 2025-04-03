Rapper Kwaw Kese has weighed in on the frenzy surrounding Black Sherif's sophomore album, Iron Boy

A huge part of the Iron Boy frenzy stems from Black Sherif's confronting lyrics in songs like Where Dem Boys

Kwaw Kese made a post online demanding answers over a line used in the song which seems to target his rival

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has joined the many celebrities obsessing over Black Sherif's new album, Iron Boy.

The 25-track sophomore LP, Iron Boy, released on April 3 comes after a year of consistent and intentional promotional rollout.

Black Sherif is one of several Ghanaian stars who have significantly seen success with their songs on digital platforms.

At 23, the award-winning youngster is Ghana's most-streamed artiste and boasts of a catalogue befitting a global sensation.

As of March 2024, the album had already raked in a billion streams across all platforms.

Social media has been flooded with mixed reviews since Black Sherif's new album dropped. A huge part of the frenzy stems from his biting lyrics in Where dem Boys, track 10 off the album.

The song serves as Black Sherif's conduit for expressing his frustrations dealing with some of his colleagues in the industry.

"Years ago I was so impressed because I gave my love and enough respect but that boy is a mess."

The song seemingly confronts "industry's employees' like Shatta Wale who had a feud with Black Sherif last year.

Black Sherif codenamed one of his detractors 'Cowboy from Ali Express'. The nickname has caught on on social media as fans obsess over who it could be targeted at.

Kwaw Kese's post referenced the nickname in his reaction to Black Sherif's album saying,

"Who’s the Cowboy from Ali Express , eiii Blacko de asem aba oo 😂."

Fans react to Kwaw Kese's post

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Kwaw Kese's post weighing on the frenzy surrounding Black Sherif's album.

@kobbyreallex said:

"Eno need just tweet the work. mop3 clout too much. No disrespect OG."

@KojoRich1 wrote:

I wonder why you still dey hate cos u deɛ sɛ watwam dadaada… ur not a celebrity wo san nso nnyɛ legend jon… think about how to get a hit track ofui a wabodam

@TheAce_Jerseys shared:

Your career dier so nobody fit throw you shots saf. Enodey sadden you?

@Pryncealsina1 remarked:

If Ghana music industry was that serious like you found the likes of you old fools here supporting this nobody. Bro dissing kwesi Arthur and these big artists

@BlackRepublique shared:

"Gring...connect the dot ,,chairman,,You will love it!! In olaoflagos' voice."

Kwaw Kese compares himself to Kendrick Lamar

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kwaw Kese had weighed in on Kendrick Lamar's Grammy frenzy with a post that got many drooling over the former's legacy.

Kendrick's win brought flashbacks of the Ghana Music Awards 2008 when Kwaw Kese took home five awards.

The race was between Kwaw Kese, Becca and Ofori Amponsa who each scored six nominations including the ultimate Artiste of the Year. His strides broached significant conversations about his legacy of being one of the only few Ghanaian rappers to win the coveted Artiste of the Year award.

