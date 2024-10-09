A Ghanaian nurse working in the UK has taken to social media to share some budgeting tips

In a video, the lady, known on TukTok as Delali gave a detailed breakdown of how she manages her monthly salary

Her video attracted reactions in droves with many Ghanaians sharing their opinions in the comment section

A Ghanaian lady who relocated to the UK to work as a nurse has shared a detailed breakdown of her monthly salary.

In a video circulating on TikTok, the Ghanaian lady, identified as Delali publicly stated how much she earns in the UK working as a full-time band five registered mental health nurse.

A Ghanaian nurse gives useful budgeting tips by sharing a detailed breakdown of her salary. Photo credit: @nursedelali/TikTok.

Using her September 2024 salary as a case study, Delali stated that her total salary for the month was £2,993, plus an overtime duty that fetched her £297, bringing her gross earnings to £3,290.

Out of this amount, the Ghanaian nurse said £149.65 was deducted as pension, while a total of £585.75 was taken as taxes and employee National Insurance Contributions (NIC), bringing her net salary to £2,554.56.

In what she termed as useful budgeting tips, Delali also stated that from the remaining £2554.56. she set aside £1,000 for rent and utility charges, £200 for food, £100 for transportation and £500 went into savings, bringing the balance to £754.56.

Delali said she had made it a point to put whatever money she makes from overtime duties into an emergency fund.

In line with this, the Ghanaian nurse said she deducted £297 out of the remaining £754.56 to put into the fund, leaving her with a balance of £457.56.

Again, out of the remaining £457.56, Delali said she set aside £100 for miscellaneous, another £100 for her family and friends back home in Ghana and £50 for internet and streaming subscriptions, bringing the balance to £207.56.

The Ghanaian nurse said the remaining balance of £207.56 also went into her emergency fund.

"This budget was made from my September paycheck for the month of October," she wrote in the caption accompanying the video.

Reactions to Delali's budgeting tips

The video of Delali's budgeting tips attracted reactions from Ghanaians on social media, some of which are compiled below.

@Ike said:

"I always tell people that if you earn 10k a month in Ghana, there's no need to travel outside.."

@De black girl replied:

"Which job can earn u that in this current economic state in Ghana."

@Adjeteytrends also said:

"if everything goes on well and you keep on saving 500 every month 5 years?"

@movieHub commented:

"get yourself a husband. one pays bills one saves. especially the rent bills could you save alot. with that at least you know you will know you secured,"

Ghanaian nurse complains about hardship in UK

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that a Ghanaian nurse in the UK complained to his family in Ghana about the hardship he was facing abroad.

In a video, the young man lamented about his difficult start to life in the UK, adding that abroad was not as rosy as he anticipated before travelling.

