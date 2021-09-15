A functional gold toilet stolen from the Blenheim Palace in the UK is still missing

The toilet, made in honour of former Winston Churchill, was stolen during a daring heist in 2019

Seven people were arrested, but none was charged in connection with the theft

On September 14, 2019, a golden toilet was stolen from the Blenheim Palace in the UK, prompting investigations into the incident.

However, two years later, no one has been charged in court over the daring theft, and the toilet is yet to be recovered.

The functional toilet was part of an art exhibition when it went missing.

The BBC reported that seven people had been arrested for the theft, but no formal charges have been filed.

Two years ago, a gang broke into the palace and removed the toilet during the daring theft, causing significant damage and flooding.

Soon after, a reward of GHc81,000 was announced for anyone with leads about the thieves.

A police officer who spoke to the publication regarding the theft said recovering the toilet would be an uphill task.

According to the police officer, the toilet was most likely smelted and sold off.

"I wonder if it's in the shape of a toilet to be perfectly honest. If you have that large amount of gold I think it seems likely that someone has already managed to dispose of it one way or another,” he said.

Winston Churchill

When the theft occurred, YEN.com.gh reported that it was part of the artwork by Italian Maurizio Cattelan.

The toilet was made in honour of former UK Prime Minister Winston Churchill and was installed at the place which was his home.

The heritage site management confirmed the incident via a Twitter post, saying the thieves broke in at around 4 am.

"We can confirm ‘America’, the art piece by Maurizio Cattelan has been stolen in the early hours of this morning. We are saddened by this extraordinary event, but also relieved no-one was hurt," the statement read.

The management also announced the closure of Blenheim Palace to allow for thorough investigations.

