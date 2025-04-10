Yvonne Nelson's former teacher at Aggrey Memorial lashed out at her after she talked down on the school in an interview on JoyNews

The actress shared her experience at the school and how much she did not enjoy her time there, and highlighted the distress and maltreatment she went through

The teacher, who goes by the name Eric Fynn Damtse, was displeased with the actress and argued that she did not enjoy her time at the school because she was stubborn

Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson’s recent comments about her time at Aggrey Memorial Senior High School have drawn sharp criticism from one of her former teachers.

Yvonne Nelson's former Aggrey Memorial teacher chastises her. Photo source: yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

In an interview on JoyNews, the actress shared that her experience at the school was challenging, describing it as a place where she faced harsh treatment and fear of punishment from certain teachers.

She also mentioned the poor quality of food and hygiene at the school during her time there. Her remarks have sparked a response from Eric Fynn Damtse, a teacher at Aggrey Memorial, who says he taught the actress back when she was in school.

Damtse criticised Yvonne Nelson for her negative portrayal of the school, suggesting that her dissatisfaction was due to her own stubbornness rather than mistreatment.

He claimed that the actress’s bitterness stemmed from being made a day student, which he argued was a consequence of her behavior. Damtse also rejected Nelson’s complaints about the food, pointing out that the school provided the same meals as other schools at the time. In a comment on Facebook, he wrote:

"She will never speak well about Aggrey because of her stubbornness during those days. I taught her at Aggrey, and she should mention the name of a teacher who was going to beat students in that class. Liar. Her bitterness about the school is due to the fact that she was made a day student due to stubbornness; she had to stay with a town folk at Ekon. Which school in Ghana was providing students with fried rice and pizza during her time. Students in all schools ate the same food. She should stop that nonsense."

Yvonne Nelson’s comments have divided opinions among social media users.

Yvonne Nelson, a famous Ghanaian actress. Photo source: yvonnenelson

Source: Instagram

Yvonne Nelson's ex-teacher's comments cause a stir

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

Esi Bentuma Bentum wrote:

"Well said sir....we were all witnesses...she should clear off!"

Archimedes Lord said:

"I think is a long time so you might have forgotten what Kwasi Appian and Hayford did to most of us."

Esther Koomson wrote:

"You're enjoyment doesn’t mean everyone had the same experience."

Yvonne Nelson speaks against corporal punishment

In the same interview, Yvonne Nelson also spoke against corporal punishment in schools in Ghana.

YEN.com.gh reported that the actress, who owns her own school now, said her institution did not allow tutors to punish kids in a physical manner.

She highlighted alternative types of punishment they employ, arguing that no one had the right to beat someone else's child.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Edwina N.K Quarcoo, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh