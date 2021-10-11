A recent video sighted by YEN.com.gh has alleged that a young Ghanaian man was caught stealing cereal

The robbery victim passionately shared that he has been experiencing theft issues for a while

A witness in the video shared that what gave the thief way was the sachets of cerelac that dropped from the man's trousers

A Ghanain man is allegedly reported to have stolen sachets of cerelac from a shop in the Greater Accra Region.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the man is seen in the custody of the Ghana police with several witnesses.

A man who sounded like the robbery victim was heard revealing that he had been dealing with theft issues for a while but had finally caught one has.

"They steal from me every day, so I have been monitoring them. I was just hoping for the right moment to catch them.

Arrested 'cerelac thief'

A witness was also heard explaining that he had suspicions about the accused right after seeing him due to how he carried himself.

The witness added that he soon heard people calling the accused out as a thief after sachets of cerelac dropped from his tousers.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that award-winning media personality Nana Aba Anamoah ha shared a screenshot of a complaint she received from someone after helping an unemployed man secure a job.

Taking to her Facebook page, Nana Aba Anamoah shared a message which narrated how a young man stole from his employer. The person making the report indicated that he decided to employ a young man after Nana Aba spoke passionately about the young man.

According to the narrator, he was paying the young man GHC4,500 monthly and expected him to give off his best but he turned out to be dishonest.

The narration went on to state that the person Nana Aba vouched for ended up teaming up with two other employees, siphoned money to the tune of GHC100,000 from the employer.

The employer said the only thing the employee had to do was to work hard and make himself, mom and Nana Aba proud but he chose to do the opposite.

