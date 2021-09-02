Cristiano Ronaldo has revealed that he is not done yet scoring goals at the international level after his record-breaking feat for Portugal

The Manchester United forward took his tally to 111 strikes surpassing Ali Daei's 109 goals that lasted for 15 years

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been banned for Portugal's next world Cup qualifiers against Azerbaijan

Cristiano Ronaldo's record-breaking feat has been long coming until the Portuguese captain achieved it by scoring two late goals against the Republic of Ireland, Man United.

The 36-year-old has now scored 111 international goals, the most by any player in history after breaking Iran's Ali Daei's long-standing record since 2006.

However, Ronaldo has insisted that he is not resting on his oars after the achievement and said that he would continue to raise the bar.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he will continue to score more international goals after breaking the international record set by Ali Daei. Photo by Pedro Fiúza

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will not be available for Portugal's World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan next after getting booked for over-celebrating by taking off his shirt.

The 36-year-old will now have to wait to score more goals for the Selecao in the next round of international matches slated for October.

Ronaldo's reveals what he would do next

Speaking after the game, the newly-signed Manchester United star said what his next point of call would be.

CR7 posted on his Instagram:

“I can’t even start to express myself in words! I’m thrilled with an overwhelming sensation! Let’s go, Portugal! Let’s go!

“From all the records that I have broken during my career – and fortunately there have been a few – this one is very special for me and it’s certainly on the shelf of the achievements that make me truly proud.

"I’m not closing the count just yet."

Georgina Rodriguez rocks £78k diamond jewelry to a film festival

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that Georgina Rodriguez was spotted wearing diamonds worth £78,000 to a show at Venice Film Festival before her partner Cristiano Ronaldo broke the all-time international goals for Portugal, The Sun, Daily Mail.

From her four rings to her necklace as well as earrings all made by Giardini Segreti in total is close to slightly above what Ronaldo will earning daily at Man United.

The 27-year-old is understood to have jewelry worth collection over £2.6million and more will be added on the day Ronaldo decides to finally tie the knot with her sweetheart.

Ronaldo to miss Portugal's next game against Azerbaijan

YEN.com.gh also reported that Cristiano Ronaldo will play no role during Portugal's next World Cup qualifier against Azerbaijan set for Tuesday, September 10.

This is after the new Man United signing stripped off his shirt while celebrating his two goals against Ireland on the night of Wednesday, September 1.

Clearly elated with the second goal that saw him become the highest scorer in international football history, Ronaldo took off his shirt as he celebrated his milestone.

