MP for Ningo Pampram Hon. Sam George is calling for the disbanding of the Black Stars

According to Sam George, the country should withdraw from all major tournaments for the next three years

His comments are in reaction to the FA's sacking of C.K Akonnor

Member of Parliament for Ningo Pampram, Honourable Samuel Dzata George, has stated that the Black Stars needs to be disbanded after the sacking of coach C.K Akonnor.

The NDC legislator is also calling for the the national football team to stay away from all major tournaments in the next three years, including the Africa Cup of Nations.

In a post on Facebook, the vociferous politician explained a decision to boycott upcoming tournaments will help build a strong national team.

The Black Stars should be disbanded - MP for Ningo Prampram Sam George.

Source: Twitter

"Remember my interview with Nana Aba Anamoah and my comments on the Black Stars? I was emphatic that the Black Stars should be DISBANDED. We should withdraw from any international competitions for 2-3 years and build a solid fulcrum of local based talents and groom them from the U-23," he wrote on Facebook.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has been sacked by the Ghana Football Association after a poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

The team lost to South Africa at the FNB Park after a hard fought victory over Ethiopia three days earlier.

The decision to let C.K Akonnor leave has raised eyebrows with many question the quality of the team, including Sam George.

"We simply lack quality! This ain't no Black Stars, this is a Black Dot! I personally like CK Akonnor and really hoped he would excel but he is no magician and failed to show any clear direction as to what his philosophy was. Football is no longer just a game, it is a science. Unless we treat it as such, even countries like Tuvalu and Tonga would soon meet us and spell Ghana," he added.

A search for a new coach for the Black Stars has started and former coach Milovan Rajevac is reportedly on the radar of the FA.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Ghanaian politician and Member of Parliament for Ningo Pampram, Samuel Dzata George, has stated that the GFA needs to rethink and start a rebuilding process for national teams.

This comes after the Football Federation sacked Charles Kwablan Akonnor as coach of the Black Stars midway through the World Cup qualifiers.

In a post on Facebook, the legislator made clear his opinion and believes it is time to restart the whole process of rebuilding again.

