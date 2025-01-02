Deputy Inspector General of Police Christian Tettey Yohuno has sued Captain Smart for defamation

Captain Smart reportedly alleged that Yohuno's appointment as Deputy IGP was politically motivated

Yohunu wants the courts to order a retraction and apology from Captain Smart and his employer, Media General

Deputy Inspector General of Police Christian Tettey Yohuno has sued broadcaster Blessed Godsbrain Smart, popularly known as Captain Smart and Media General Limited for defamation.

Yohuno accused Captain Smart of defamation because he claimed some elements within the Ghana Armed Forces and that some officials of the Ghana Police Service were planning a coup d'état.

Captain Smart is facing a defamation lawsuit from Deputy IGP Christian Yohuno. Source: Onua TV/Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

Graphic Online reported that Captin Smart also alleged that Yohuno's appointment as Deputy IGP was politically motivated.

He also claimed Yohunu had been visiting the homes of National Democratic Congress (NDC) officials while allegedly holding membership of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and paying them monies as a lobby to be appointed as IGP.

The Deputy IGP is seeking general damages for defamation and an injunction to restrain Captain Smart from making further defamatory statements.

He also wants an order compelling the defendants to retract the statements and apologise on Onua TV and three radio announcements on Onua FM.

Past legal trouble for Captain Smart

Captain Smart has faced similar legal trouble in the past. He was sued by Paul Adom-Otchere and Francis Asenso-Boakye for making comments deemed defamatory on his TV show.

They felt the broadcaster disparaged their reputation by suggesting they were corrupt.

They were each demanding GH¢10 million in damages from the broadcaster and other things to compensate for the harm done to their hard-earned reputation in the eyes of right-thinking members of the society.

Captain Smart also faced action from the National Media Commission after it accused him of insulting the Chief of the Defence Staff and other Commanders of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Captain Smart claimed that these officers embezzled monies meant for soldiers on peacekeeping operations.

When was Yohuno appointed Deputy IGP?

YEN.com.gh reported that President Akufo-Addo appointed Yohuno as the new Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations on July 17, 2024.

His appointment sparked some opposition and lawsuits against the government.

For example, a lawyer, Justice Abdulai, filed suit on July 30, 2024, asking for an order to stop Yohuno from acting as the Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations because he believes the position is unconstitutional.

Before all this, Yohuno was promoted to Commissioner of Police on January 1, 2016.

He has been described as an officer in line to become an Inspector General of Police.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh