John Dumelo started 2025 by spending time with his Ayawaso West constituents in a post he shared on X (formerly Twitter)

The actor-turned-politician said that he spent the new year with his constituents and visited the Legon Hospital to visit mothers and newborns

In the comments section of his post, many Ghanaians praised the MP-elect for the Ayawaso West constituency for his benevolence

John Dumelo, the MP-elect for Ayawaso West, began 2025 by spending time with his constituents. He shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he visited the Legon Hospital to meet mothers and newborn babies.

John Dumelo visits mothers at the hospital. Photo source: johndumelo

Source: Instagram

During his visit, he distributed gifts and interacted with hospital staff, including doctors and nurses on duty.

Ghanaians, in the comments, praised Dumelo for his generosity and connection with the community. Many commended his efforts as a sign of his commitment to his role as their representative.

Dumelo wins Ayawaso seat

Dumelo won the Ayawaso West parliamentary seat in the 2024 elections under the National Democratic Congress (NDC). His victory came after a closely contested race against Mrs. Lydia Alhassan of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). Dumelo secured 47,560 votes, while Alhassan received 39,214 votes.

This win marked a turning point in Dumelo’s political career after his first attempt in 2020, where he narrowly lost to Alhassan. In his second campaign, Dumelo focused on social change, job creation, youth empowerment, and improving local infrastructure. Many Ghanaians have praised him for starting 2025 on a good note.

John Dumelo wins hearts

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

BillDun47665416 said:

"May your love for humanity and the needy never wane. May God continue to show u mercy and love so u can extend that helping hand always. May your mp ship be great. I see a great person and leader in you. Never relent."

Jayevergreen23 commented:

"We're proving people wrong. They thought you will forget about them when you win the election. More is coming i believe."

PayaseVandamme said:

"When will you visit we people Dzorwulu. The concebtration is always at Legon University or Hospital."

TooSweetBryan1 commented:

"Keep on doing this so that Ayawaso seat becomes yours like that or North Tongue; Hon.Ablakwa."

edem_DemsLfc said:

"Never cease to continue doing the good work."

OscarSize said:

"You will go far in politics if you always keep been with the people that voted you."

azusisme commented:

"Hon. Farmer John Dumelo, please make sure NPP will never have a dream of getting the Ayawaso West Wagon seat again."

John Dumelo pays hospital bills

John Dumelo recently showed his benevolence again when he visited patients in hospitals in the Ketu North constituency.

The MP-elect was not there alone he went there with Edem Agbana and Christmas festive.

YEN.com.gh reported that the donation excited many Ghanaians who praised John Dumlo for his kind heart.

Source: YEN.com.gh