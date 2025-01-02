Stonebwoy kickstarted the 2025 new year by previewing a new single scheduled to be released soon

He shared a snippet of the song wishing fans a new year and highlighting what they can expect in 2025

The snippet has gained significant traction on social as fans share their anticipation for the song

Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy's new year got off to a good start. On January 1, 2025, the Afro-dancehall star previewed his first single.

The forthcoming single, Torcher, comes after several weeks of him using The Torcher as an alias.

Stonebwoy shared a snippet of the song on social media with a video of some scenes from last year's Bhim Festival.

The announcement coincided with his grand reveal as a billed act for the prestigious Reeds Festival in Switzerland this March.

Already, many have tipped Stonebwoy as a contender for the 2025 Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year.

In the year under review, the musician released his sixth studio album, which features scores of global acts, including Jamaica's Spice.

Ghanaians react to Stonebwoy's new song

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's forthcoming single Torcher.

@dennis_eyram said:

I bless the day I became a fan!! What a Gem we have in the person of Stonebwoy 🥹🔥🔥

@alalabi22 wrote:

Mr Torcher has lease don’t back down on this vawlence if anu kesi3 talk one Abeg talk two we Dey like the energy

@Bhimgains remarked:

The slightest opportunity given to a fool makes them feel too big and pompous but the Real TORCHERS always know when and where to deliver, Big up to you @stonebwoy, the Funeral Ceremony made it obvious to identify The Real African dancehall King, BHIM 🔥🐐

@ProdigalAngels commented:

I always say if no b agenda like Shatta Wale won’t be in a conversation where Stonebwoy is mentioned. Stonebwoy is GOAT.🐐 Can’t wait for this torcher

@AhbrantieRichie shared:

Stonebwoy takes 1 TORCH dey TORCHER Shatta wale music career..1 TORCHER Indeed more faya 🔥😂😂

@jay_onemoney added:

Herh Stonebwoy stop it stop it. Please release it. Stop hoarding this. Please release it. Stonebwoy is Him. Whaaaaaat. 1 Gad. 1 Toucher.

Stonebwoy becomes the most awarded artiste in 2024

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Stonebwoy had been adjudged the most awarded African artiste in 2024.

While South Africa's Tyla secured 23 awards, Stonebwoy, with 24 awards, overthrew the Grammy winner, becoming the most-awarded artiste in 2024.

The awards include six from the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, where he took home the ultimate Artiste of the Year plaque.

