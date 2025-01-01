Thomas Partey earned rave reviews from fans following his man-of-the-match performance for Arsenal on New Year's Day

Partey played a crucial role as the Gunners climbed from a goal down to beat Brentford 3-1 in the Premier League

His consistent displays in the heart of midfield have seen him being described as Arsenal's valuable asset

Thomas Partey kicked off 2025 in fine style, helping Arsenal secure a crucial 3-1 victory over Brentford in their quest for Premier League glory.

Returning to the starting XI after being benched against Ipswich, the 31-year-old delivered a commanding performance in West London, solidifying his reputation as one of the most dependable midfielders in the game.

Thomas Partey began life in 2025 on a winning note, playing an important role in Arsenal's fightback win against Brentford. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

Partey's midfield masterclass vs Brentford

Anchoring the midfield, Partey showcased his ability to balance defensive responsibilities with offensive contributions.

His composure under pressure, coupled with his intelligent positioning, proved vital in shutting down Brentford’s attempts to build momentum.

One standout moment saw him thwart a dangerous counterattack led by Yoane Wissa with a well-timed sprint and interception.

Partey's performance in statistics

Partey’s stats from the match highlight his dominance.

According to Sofascore, he won all six ground duels, completed three clearances, and recorded five tackles.

His physical presence and sharp reading of the game provided Arsenal with the stability they have often missed during his absences or when deployed in the makeshift right-back role.

Fans praise Partey

Unsurprisingly, Partey’s stellar display drew widespread praise from fans.

Social media buzzed with admiration, with supporters hailing his impact on the team.

@mwinekb praised the Ghanaian midfielder:

“He is always magical! I really love seeing him play. Nwaneri and Jesus were equally brilliant today.”

@kevinwatson1913 waxed lyrical about Partey:

“This man is the glue that sticks us together in our team that keeps us going 🔥.”

@GhRauf83720 labelled Partey as the best in his position:

“He is the best midfielder in Europe right now. Take that or argue with your keyboard.”

@DesiGoonerMD chimed in:

“Was brilliant today! Praying he can stay fit for the rest of the season 🙏.”

@ritchie_kama concluded:

“Anytime he's in the team, it's always a win.”

What's next for Partey and Arsenal?

Arsenal’s triumph over Brentford, which saw them overturn a one-goal deficit, sets the tone for another challenging fixture against Brighton on January 4, per the Premier League.

Thomas Partey won six out of six ground duels during Arsenal's win over Brentford. Photo by Stuart MacFarlane.

The Gunners will need Partey’s influence to navigate the Seagulls’ dynamic play, especially with compatriot Tariq Lamptey in fine form after netting a sensational strike against Aston Villa.

With Partey back in his preferred role and hitting top form, Arsenal’s title ambitions remain firmly on track.

However, much will hinge on the midfielder’s fitness as the season progresses.

Partey receives glowing praise from ex-Ghana coach

YEN.com.gh previously highlighted former Ghana assistant coach George Boateng’s glowing praise for Thomas Partey, describing the Black Stars captain as a key figure for the Gunners.

Although Partey's future at Arsenal remains uncertain, he has been one of the club’s standout performers this season.

The 31-year-old excels at dictating play, disrupting opposing attacks, and launching offensive moves from deep.

