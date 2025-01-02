A video of a young Ghanaian woman crying over the lack of a man in her life has surfaced on social media

In the video, the young lady, known as Vicky, said men no longer approach or ask her out on a date

Many netizens who chanced on her trending video thronged the comment section to sympathise with her

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

A 29-year-old Ghanaian woman has taken to social media to express sadness over the lack of a man in her life.

The young lady, identified as Vicky, said she had remained single without a partner for a long time.

A 29-year-old single Ghanaian woman cries over lack of man in her life. Photo credit: @256victoria256/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

She suggested in a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh that she had not received any romantic advances or been asked on a date for a long time now.

Consequently, Vicky expressed fear of remaining lonely without a man in future amid tears.

"I recently turned 29 years old, but I am still. Men don't ask me out on dates. Do I look bad?" She wrote in the caption of the trending video.

The single Ghanaian lady, looking dejected and visibly worried about her future, expressed sorrow as she lamented the lack of a romantic relationship in her life.

Vicky's video stirs emotion online

Vicky's heartfelt TikTok video stirred emotions on social media and also sparked mixed reactions from some netizens.

As of the time of filing this report, the Ghanaian woman's video had garnered over 40k likes and more than 13k comments in 72 hours,

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Delicacy88 said:

"What happened when you were still at 22yrs??"

@Wigs-by-Gyamfuaa replied:

"True but u don’t know her story so y jump into conclusions."

@site matter also said:

"Ooooow my dear friend don't worry, I no God will answer you this year hmmmm."

@Ezihe Bethel wrote:

"Learn to love urself first n take urself out, n stop feeling bad , some people are married but not happy in it , try to enjoy ur singleness, marraige is not achievement, though I understand ur pain."

@Billy also wrote:

"Vicky stop crying beb enough is enough am going to marry u in God's name i prey."

@Kobby Rich commented:

"What were you doing in your early 20’s..besides marriage is not everything, some pipos are even regretting."

@sunrise also commented:

"When u find man u go still cry pass these one use these enthusiasm to build ur life and stop depending on them."

Ghanaian married woman begs husband's side chick

Meanwhile, in a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian married woman resorted to social media to plead with her husband's side chick to allow her man to return home.

In a heartfelt video, the married woman said her husband had abandoned her and their children to move in with the side chick.

The married woman, who looked heavily pregnant in the video, said she was struggling to combine the stress of pregnancy and raising the kids.

Her video moved many Ghanaians, who thronged the commen =t section to sympathise with her.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh