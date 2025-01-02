A video of a Ghanaian prophet prophesying about renowned Ghanaian musician Black Sherif has surfaced on social media

In the viral video, he noted that Black Sherif will no longer produce hits like he used to

Netizens who saw the video greeted his comments with mixed reactions as some criticised him while others pitied Black Sherif

A renowned Ghanaian prophet popularly known as Fire Ogya has dropped a prophecy about Ghanaian musician Black Sherif.

In a video, he noted that the renowned musician will no longer produce hit songs in 2025 and beyond.

Fire Ogya drops prophecy about Black Sherif's music career. Image source: Black Sherif, Fire Ogya

Source: Instagram

Black Sherif is one of Ghana's 'valuable assets' in Ghana's entertainment industry. As one of the country's finest artists, he's produced great hits like First Sermon, Kwaku The Traveler, Lomo Lomo, and Oh Paradise.

He has also won several local and global awards and nominations, including being crowned the Artiste of the Year at the 2023 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMAs), now the Telecel Ghana Music Award (TGMA).

His hit song, Kweku The Traveller, is one of the Ghanaian songs with the highest streams. Since its release, it has garnered over 46,000,000 streams.

However, Fire Ogya has indicated that Blacko's music career will likely hit a snag in 2025.

According to him, evil forces have replaced his tongue, which produces great songs, with another one likely to kill his career.

Fire Ogya claims Black Sherif's music career will be buried in 2025. He noted, however, that his career could stand with the intervention of strong men of God.

Watch the video below:

Netizens greet prophecy with mixed reactions

Netizens who saw the video of Fire Ogya prophesying about Black Sherif's career have greeted it with mixed reactions. While some doubted the pastor, others prayed against the prophecy manifesting into reality.

@Papa Lucas gh wrote:

"Why all this koraaa."

@King paluuta wrote:

"This pastors errrr."

@Chris Burna wrote:

"Ohh ohh."

@Yhaarportrait from:

"It’s not new in Ghana. Look at how we were rising Gyakie now we don’t really follow her music like we use to do but it’s prophesy."

@BiG JOE MULTIMEDIA( TWI TECH ) wrote:

"Black Shelif."

@MR LiNkS 4 rEaL wrote:

"Black What? hahaha."

@network wrote:

"Are u God ?"

@Yaw Something wrote:

"Gyimii saaa kwa."

@TATIAN THEBEAUTICIAN wrote:

"Waaaa ok."

@Kwadworap official wrote:

"Dem for do this to help wanna country instead."

@Williray wrote:

"Is it ur concern aahh."

@welt wrote:

"You can't say this to wale."

Source: YEN.com.gh