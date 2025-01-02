A video of a Ghanaian man lamenting the decision of a Gobɛ seller to close for the Christmas holidays has gone viral on social media

In a video, the young man, known as Scatterbqoy was captured questioning the woman over her intended break

His trending video attracted a wave of reactions from a section of Ghanaians who chanced on it

A Ghanaian man was left heartbroken after his favourite Gobɛ joint closed for a long Christmas break.

The young man, identified on TikTok as Scatterbwoy, expressed serious concerns over the decision of the local Ghanaian food seller to close for the festive season.

A notice on the makeshift structure of the Gobɛ seller indicated that the food joint would be closing on December 31, 2024, and resume on January 10, 2025.

In a video shared on TikTok, Scatterbwoy was heard bitterly questioning the food seller's decision.

He further reminded her of the important role she plays in the neighbourhood, offering affordable food to the locals.

"We are doom, the Gobɛ seller is closing for the Christmas holidays. She said she would resume on January 10, 2025, he said.

Ghanaian youth love Gobɛ

Gobɛ, a popular Ghanaian street food, comprises gari (gritted cassava powder), cooked beans garnished with red oil, and served with fried ripe plantain and egg, and sometimes avocado.

The street food is loved by many people in the country, particularly the youth, because of its affordability.

It is, therefore not surprising that Scatterbwoy would be devastated by the woman's announcement of a Christmas break.

Meanwhile, Lawyer Nii Ayikoi the President of the Ga Dangme Council, was peeved by the description of the delicacy as Gobɛ.

The man who previously served as Ghana's Attorney General and Minister of Justice said the right name of the food was "Yɔ kɛ gari" and not Gobɛ.

Netizens react to Scatterbwoy's video

Netizens who chanced on Scatterbwoy's video shared their views in the comment sections.

@B’s beauty plus wrote:

"Does she no she can be arrested for that."

@Celeb Macanta also wrote:

"Bro our area too the gob3 sellers are on break."

@#OnGod said:

"We have to sue her..members of gob3 association..are u with me."

@KOJO_ANTW1 also said:

"The president should leave all that he is doing and go plead with that woman not to go on leave."

@prints by (Dzifa) commented:

"This woman paa.. doesn't she know her position in this country is as important as Ghana Police Service?? Daavi, no break for you oo."

Lady finishes GH¢25 worth of Gobɛ

YEN.com.gh reported previously that a Ghanaian lady, known as Afua Nash, went viral after consuming a GH¢25 Gobɛ.

In a video, Afua Nash finished off a large bowl of the popular street food and topped it up with two sachets of purified water.

Many who came across the video were surprised that a good-looking lady like her could devour such a quantity of food.

