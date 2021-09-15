Choqolate GH has wowed her many followers on social media with new a photo

The burgeoning singer has dropped a new photo looking all made up and glowing as usual

Choqolate GH has come to be noted for dropping dazzling photos of herself online

Ghanaian dancehall singer, Choqolate GH, has dazzled her many social media fans and followers with her latest photo which is causing massive traffic on Instagram.

The singer who shares a striking resemblance to late singer Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, famed as Ebony Reigns, has released a new photo of herself without make-up.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, Choqolate GH was seen sitting on a bed in what looked like her bedroom as she posed for the camera.

Source: Instagram

Choqolate GH decided to flaunt her natural face for all to see that her pretty face is even better without make-up.

In the black and white-themed photo, Choqolate GH was seen wearing a black hoodie over a pair of bodycon shorts.

Choqolate GH looked away from the camera with one of her hands inside her pocket as the photo was taken.

After posting the photos, Choqolate GH captioned it: "Life is a JOURNEY!!!"

Many fans and followers who saw the photo took to the comment section to share their views over the singer's natural beauty.

There were many such comments that prove that fans and followers of the singer really admired her beauty.

