Black Stars midfielder, Mubarak Wakaso, has backed sacked coach C.K Akonnor to return back stronger

Akonnor was sacked after Ghana's poor start to the 2022 World Cup

Wakaso worked with Akonnor briefly during his time as coach of the Black Stars

Black Stars midfield dynamo, Mubarak Wakaso, has sent an emotional farewell message to sacked Ghana coach, Charles Kwablan Akonnor.

C.K Akonnor and Mubarak Wakaso worked together briefly during his time in charge of the senior national team, but the midfielder has long admired the ex-captain since his youthful days at Ashantigold.

In a post on Twitter, Mubarak Wakaso thanked Akonnor and wished him well in his future endeavour.

Wakaso scored the last goal in C.K Akonnor's reign as coach of the Black Stars.

Charles Kwablan Akonnor spent a year and ten month as coach of the Black Stars, leading the team in eleven matches. He won four, lost five and drew two of those games.

The defeat against South Africa in the World Cup qualifiers was the dagger to his managerial career with the national team, as the GFA showed him the exit door.

Akonnor has coached both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko domestically, and the Black Stars job was the biggest of his career as manager.

The Ghana Football Association's Executive Council has charged vice president Mark Addo, Dr. Randy Abbey and Salifu Zida to find a new coach before Thursday.

Ghana will return to international football next month, when the Black Stars face Zimbabwe in a double header in the qualifiers to Qatar 2022.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac, is set to replace sacked Charles Kwablan Akonnor as the new Black Stars coach in the coming days.

Rajevac, who coached the Black Stars between 2008 to 2010, has reportedly agreed to return to the African giants, eleven years after leaving the country.

According to Ghanaian news portal, myjoyonline.com, Milovan Rajevac will replace C.K Akonnor after negotiations with the Ghana Football Association.

