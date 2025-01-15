Brilliant Young Lady Excells In WASSCE, Risks Losing Her Slot At Legon Due To GH¢2.2K
- A brilliant young lady has excelled in her WASSCE exam and has gained admission to further her education at Legon
- She, however, risks losing her slot at the prestigious university due to financial constraints
- She's therefore, appealing to the general public to come to her aid with the needed funds to help her further her education
A brilliant young lady who excelled in her WASSCE is on the verge of losing her admission slot at the University of Ghana, Legon, due to financial constraints.
Pearl Dunyo could not contain her joy when she received her admission letter to pursue her education at the prestigious university.
However, the joy was short-lived when she realised the daunting financial hurdles ahead.
Pearl, an old student of the Agogo State College, excelled in her WASSCE exams. After the West African Examination Council (WAEC) released her results, she scored 4As and 4Bs.
Due to her stellar performance in the WASSCE, she's been offered admission to the University of Ghana College of Humanities to pursue a Bachelor of Arts.
Pearl is expected to pay her tuition fees of GH¢2,319.00 by January 18, 2024. Failure to do so will result in Pearl losing her space at the University.
She is therefore seeking support from the general public to help her pay the amount to enrol at the university.
