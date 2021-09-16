Former President of the GFA, Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, says the federation is confused

The football administrator insists the FA cannot get a good coach to replace C.K Akonnor in 72 hours

C.K Akonnor was sacked as Ghana coach after a poor start to the World Cup qualifiers

Ghanaian statesman and politician, Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, has said the Ghana Football Association is confused after stating they will find a new coach within 72 hours.

Coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor was axed as Black Stars coach on Monday, September 13, 2021, following Ghana's poor start to the 2022 World Cup qualifiers.

In an interview on Metro TV, the former GFA president claimed the current administration can't find any good coach in three days to replace Akonnor.

"GFA is confused. They can't get a good coach in 72 hours, mark my words. I would have fired Technical Director [Lippert] immediately. It is his advise that led CK into this sort of situation. His advise is totally rubbish," he said on Metro TV's Good Evening Ghana show.

Immediately after the dismissal of Akonnor, the FA constituted a three man committee and handed them the task of finding a new coach.

The committee, led by GFA vice president, Mark Addo, is yet to announce a new Black Stars coach after two and a half days.

Meanwhile, reports indicate Serbian trainer, Milovan Rajevac, is close to returning to the senior national team as coach.

Rajevac led Ghana to the final of the Africa Cup of Nations in 2010 and also reached the quarter finals of the FIFA World Cup in the same year.

The Black Stars have qualified for the Nations Cup next year and the team is hoping to end the almost forty years drought without the AFCON title in Cameroon.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that, former MP for La Dadekotopon, Vincent Sowah Odotei, has advised that Ghanaians put their sentiments behind and admit local coaches are not competent for the Black Stars' job.

The Board Member of Hearts of Oak stated that, it takes more than just being tactically apt to coach the Black Stars, following the sacking of indigenous coach, C.K Akonnor.

In an interview on Starr FM, the former CEO of Kumasi King Faisal, made reference to developed countries and their insistence on competence.

