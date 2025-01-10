Rapper Medikal visited dancehall musician Shatta Wale's newly acquired mansion, which is reportedly worth $2.5 million

Medikal posted videos of himself and his best friend touring the property in the evening and hanging out at the beautiful mansion

Many people admired the bond between the two musicians, while others shared their views on Shatta Wale's newly acquired house

Rapper Medikal visited dancehall musician Shatta Wale's newly acquired mansion at Trassaco, reportedly worth $2.5 million, as videos surfaced on social media.

Medikal visits Shatta Wale's $2.5 million Trassaco mansion. Image Credit: @shattawalenima and @amgmedikal

Source: Instagram

Medikal visits Shatta Wale's mansion

Medikal shared videos of his visit to Shatta Wale's mansion on his official Snapchat account, which fans recorded and shared on other social media platforms.

Famous Ghanaian blogger GHHyper shared one of Medikal's videos on his Instagram page. The video showed the Omo Ada crooner walking on the lawn with Shatta Wale.

The videos, taken at night, showed the two Ghanaian musicians bonding and spending quality time together. As part of Medikal's visit, Shatta Wale took him around the property as he showed him around.

The video of their recent interaction at the mansion is below.

Reactions to Shatta Wale and Medikal's video

Many people shared their views on Shatta Wale's newly acquired property stating that the mansion did not appear to reflect its high cost.

Others also noted that the dancehall star had not flaunted the mansion's interior as they referenced statements from his rival Stonebwoy made in an interview where he called Shatta Wale a settings man.

As expected, SM4LYF members and fans praised their leader unendingly as they bragged about him being one of the wealthiest musicians in the country.

The diverse opinions of social media users about Shatta Wale and Medikal's hangout are below:

i.am_kwamhe said:

"House wey we never see inside.........Arbwoy never dey lie, settings ampa😂😂."

cairo4748 said:

"Settings nkoaaa 🤣🤣🤣."

detop.striker said:

"Most Ghanaian youth on social media feel too much pain when they hear anything good about wale Eiii wey country koraaa bi this 😂."

chelsy_mensah said:

"Some one at the back said Shatta is an Artist and the rest are articles 😂."

ivanmicah85 said:

"U guys day mention money anyhow in Accra."

salvation_calling said:

"If this house is 2million dollars then that agent or agency scammed @shattawale. This isn't a 2 million dollar home please. Beautiful mansion but not worth 2mill."

donmakavelle24 said:

"Congratulations 🎊🎉🎈🍾 to @shattawalenima on your New Luxurious Mansion ❤️😍👏🙌🔥🔥🔥🔥."

Maali visits Shatta Wale at new mansion

YEN.com.gh reported that Maali, Shatta Wale's baby mama, was spotted visiting the musician's $2.5mil mansion in Trasacco Estate, East Legon.

In the videos that went viral on social media recently, Maali beamed excitedly as she arrived at the property in an expensive Toyota Land Cruiser.

Many people who saw the video of the incident took to social media to admire Maali and praise her for being a supportive partner to Shatta Wale.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh