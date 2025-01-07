On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, Ghana made history as Chief Justice Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo swore in the country's first female Vice President

Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang is a woman of many firsts and swore the Vice President oath of office at Independence Square in front of Ghanaians

Netizens took to social media to applaud Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang for the feat achieved as the country's first female VP and wished her well

Ghana has its first female Vice President, who assumed her role after being sworn in on January 7, 2025, at Independence Square in Accra.

The Chief Justice Her Ladyship Gertrude Torkornoo administered the oath of office for history-maker Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

The National Democratic Congress led by John Dramani Mahama secured a massive victory to return for the second time as President of Ghana.

Prof. Opoku-Agyemang served as the running mate to the incoming President during the 2024 general elections in December 2024.

The swearing-in on January 7, 2025, marks a significant moment in Ghana’s political space. Prof Opoku-Agyemang became the first female Vice President, and President Mahama returned after being defeated in 2016 and 2020 to serve a second term as Head of State.

Prof Opoku-Agyemang’s leadership is expected to play a key role in the education sector, gender issues, and youth empowerment.

Netizens congratulate Ghana’s first female veep

YEN.com.gh has collated some comments on social media after Prof Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang was sworn into office.

Nuerki A-b said:

"Seeing a woman in that chair!! 🥰🥰🥰."

Lorrencia Adam Nkrumah wrote:

"Congratulations Madam Vice President Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang💚💚💚."

Georgina Asare Fiagbenu said:

"Thank you Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman, for giving us the bragging rights. Everything is possible."

Nuerki A-b wrote:

"Congratulations, Madam Vice President!! 🇬🇭🇬🇭🇬🇭💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾💃🏾."

DJ Ohemaawoyeje said:

"Professor Naana Jane Opoku Agyeman (VEEP)."

Jayjay Akuamoah wrote:

"Resplendent in red: Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang. #MadamVicePresident."

Good Grace African Market Williamsport said:

"SWEARING IN OF THE FIRST FEMALE VICE PRESIDENT OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA 🇬🇭 PROFESSOR NAANA JANE OPOKU AGYEMANG. CONGRATULATIONS 🎊 MADAM VICE PRESIDENT 💖 HISTORY MADE !"

