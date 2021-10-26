Owusu Bempah has been spotted in a video talking about the Inspector General of Police

The man of God said he was not afraid of the IGP but rather respected his office

Owusu Bempah was speaking to the issue where the police sent a word of caution to prophets

Founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries, Reverend Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been spotted speaking about an issue about prophets and the police.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Reverend Owusu Bempah appeared to be speaking to his congregants in what looked like a church service.

The man of God said he held the assertion that the IGP, Dr George Dampare, was not against prophets in the country.

Owusu Bempah and IGP Dampare.

According to the popular preacher, he had heard that IGP Dampare's spiritual father was late Prophet T.B Joshua, so there was no way he (Dampare) would just rise up against prophets.

Owusu Bempah was also heard saying that one Prophet Victor Kusi Boateng was also a very good friend of the IGP therefore, there was no way the police chief would hate prophets.

The founder and leader of the Glorious Word Power Ministries went on to add that he was not afraid of the IGP as a person but very much respected his position and role in the country.

Reverend Owusu Bempah said his words were coming off the back of many calls he had received from men of God, especially prophets over a recent warning believed to have emanated from the quarters of the police service.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the Ghana Police Service sent a strong warning to prophets who publicly spelt doom on people especially celebrities in the country without evidence.

According to Alexander Kweku Obeng, Director of Public Affairs at the Ghana Police Service, such acts are against the laws of Ghana and prophets who engage in such activities will be made to face the law.

“The law is against false publication thereby if you make your prophesy publicly without any evidence then you’ve breached the law and the law will deal with you,"Alexander Kweku Obeng noted.

