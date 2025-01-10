Nigerian musician Moses Bliss has released a new song featuring Nathaniel Bassy to celebrate the birth of his son

Moses Bliss has shared the official music video on YouTube after posting his wife's maternity photos online

Some social media users have congratulated the lovely couple on the birth of their bouncing baby boy

Nigerian musician Moses Uyoh Enang, popularly known as Moses Bliss, has released a new song to celebrate the birth of his baby boy.

The worship leader and his Ghanaian wife, Marie Wiseborn, married on March 3, 2024, in a star-studded event in Ghana and Nigeria.

Moses Bliss releases a new song to celebrate the birth of his song. Photo credit: @mosesbliss.

Source: Instagram

In an Instagram, Moses Bliss announced the birth of his son with a lovely maternity photo. Marie Wiseborn wore three breathtaking dresses to flaunt his baby bump.

Moses Bliss looked overly excited as he modelled in elegant trendy outfits for the viral photoshoot on Instagram.

He shared a snippet of the video on Instagram with this caption:

"This is the doing of the Lord. We are in awe of His mercy🙏🏽

Join us to thank God for blessing our family with a baby boy.

This song is our testimony. The official video is now out on my YouTube channel."

Moses Bliss drops music video for new song

Some social media users have commented on Moses Bliss' new music video to celebrate the birth of his first baby boy. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

samlead_ stated:

God is wonderful. A big congratulations sir and ma’am

sarah_adebambo stated:

"Absolutely Gorgeous 😍❤️ Congratulations Man and Woman of God. @marieblissofficial please teach us how you stayed gorgeous so far along... some of us were looking like Shrek at this point of our pregnancy. Lol. WE REJOICE WITH YOUR HIGHLY BLESSED FAMILY ❤️."

happyeborka stated:

"Big congratulations Man of God."

benedictenanga stated:

"Félicitations cher parent ❤️."

enobongassam stated:

"My brother!!! Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ak_shannon stated:

"Congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

wendy.jordaan stated:

"Congratulations to you guys 👏🔥."

tammieluv78 stated:

"See me just smiling 😍. I just love you both ❤️😍. Congratulations my favourite couple of 2024 😍."

adrian_songsource_meeks stated:

"Congratulations 🎈🎊."

o3cakery stated:

"Congratulations🎉❤️❤️."

mz.apex stated:

"Thank YOU JESUS 🙏...Congratulations 🤍."

Watch the video below:

Moses Bliss looks dapper in black suit

Ghanaian lawyer, Marie Wiseborn's husband, Moses Bliss turned heads as he rocked a designer black suit for his photoshoot. He looked dashing in his signature hairstyle while styling his look with expensive gold wristwatch.

Check out the photos below:

Marie Wiseborn rocks stylish lace gown

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about gospel musician Moses Bliss and his beautiful wife Marie Wiseborn who went viral with her classy wedding gown.

The award-wining gospel musician brought his best fashion foot forward as he rocked a custom-made ensembles for the multi-day ceremony.

Some social media users have commented on Moses Bliss and Marie Wiseborn's gorgeous wedding photos.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh