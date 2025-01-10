Ibrahim Mahama's son, Amer Mahama, is set to continue his football career in Europe after starring for Nice Ibrahim SC

The talented attacking midfielder has been a key player for the Tema-based club in the ongoing campaign

Mahama Junior hopes to play for the Black Stars of Ghana in future as he continues to nurture his talent

The son of Ghanaian business magnate Ibrahim Mahama, Amer Mahama, has disclosed that clubs in Europe have expressed interest in his services.

Mahama Junior has displayed enormous talent playing for lower-tier side Nice Ibrahim SC in Tema, Ghana.

Son of Ibrahim Mahama set to join a club in Europe from Nice Ibrahim SC. Photo: Twitter/ @suadiquemusa @Nice_ibrahim_sc.

Source: Twitter

The talented footballer is beginning to gain attention on the local scene following his outstanding performances for the club.

"Hopefully, by the end of this campaign, I will go to Germany. Hopefully, I can make a name for myself," he told Mo TV, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

It is unclear if Mahama Junior has dual citizenship, but the youngster has disclosed his ambition to play for Ghana at the international level.

"It depends on my progress. Yeah, maybe (I'll play for Ghana)," he continued.

The nephew of Ghana President John Dramani Mahama will be hoping to end the season in style with Nice Ibrahim FC.

Meanwhile, Desmond Ablorh Sowah, who also plays for Nice Ibrahim SC will be returning to Germany to continue his development following a brief spell with Bayer Leverkusen's youth team.

The midfielder impressed the club last August after training with the German champions.

"16-year-old Desmond Ablorh Sowah had a great time at Leverkusen Academy in August 2024. The young chap will be returning to Germany this January for a development program till December," wrote the club on social media.

Frimpong Manso appointed Ghana U17 coach

Elsewhere, Bibiani Goldstars coach Frimpong Manso has been appointed the coach of Ghana's U17 team following the departure of ex-Black Stars winger Laryea Kingston.

The veteran coach is expected to build a team capable of qualifying for the next Africa U17 Cup of Nations following Ghana's long absence from the competition.

Manso, a former Kumasi Asante Kotoko and Black Stars player has enormous coaching experience and returns to the role after last leading the U17 team between 2009 and 2010.

"The Ghana Football Association has appointed Coach Stephen Frimpong Manso as the new Head Coach of the Male National Under-17 team, the Black Starlets," wrote the Ghana FA confirming Manso's appointment.

"The seasoned Coach brings a wealth of experience to the table. Coach Manso's coaching career has taken him to a number of club sides, namely Stade d'Abidjan, Asante Kotoko, Karela United, B. A. United, Kessben FC (currently Medeama SC) and Nkoranza Warriors. He is currently the Head Coach of the Premier League club, Bibiani Gold Stars."

Kotoko announce signing of Eduku

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian giants Kumasi Asante Kotoko have completed the signing of forward Sampson Eduku.

The former FC Samartex and Tamale City striker joins the Reds on a one-and-a-half-year deal after returning from Iraq.

He joins Kwame Opoku as the club's recent signing.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh