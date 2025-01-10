The GFA has marked Christian Atsu's birth date with an emotional tribute to the late footballer

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has paid a heartfelt tribute to the late Christian Atsu Twasam, marking what would have been his 33rd birthday on January 10, 2025.

Atsu tragically passed away in a devastating earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria in February 2023, claiming over 46,000 lives.

Atsu dies in tragic Turkey earthquake

According to the BBC, the former Ghanaian international and Black Stars winger was found lifeless two weeks after the 7.8-magnitude disaster.

His body was flown back to Ghana, where he was honoured with a state funeral in Accra and laid to rest in his hometown of Ada Foah in the Greater Accra Region.

GFA pays heartfelt tribute to Atsu

To keep Atsu’s memory alive, numerous tributes and initiatives have emerged since his untimely death.

The GFA joined in commemorating his legacy with a touching social media post on X (formerly Twitter):

"🎂 On what would have been your birthday, we remember and celebrate the incredible person and player you were, Christian Atsu. Your legacy with the #BlackStars lives on. 🕯️❤️"

Atsu's wife song to remember late footballer

Christian Atsu’s widow, Marie Claire Rupio, also honoured his memory through music, per Ghanaweb.

She released an emotional song titled Lotus, written as a heartfelt tribute to her late husband.

The track debuted on February 6, 2024, a poignant reminder of the date the catastrophic earthquake claimed the life of the father of her three children.

Atsu’s lasting football legacy

Atsu’s final contribution on the pitch was unforgettable.

He scored a stunning last-minute free-kick to secure victory for Hatayspor in a Turkish Süper Lig match on February 5, 2023, just a day before the earthquake struck.

During his illustrious career, the skillful winger donned the jerseys of renowned clubs such as Chelsea, Newcastle United, and FC Porto.

His time at Chelsea saw him loaned out to various teams, including Everton and Bournemouth, before sealing a permanent move to Newcastle in 2017.

On the international stage, Atsu earned 65 caps for Ghana, delivering consistent performances for the Black Stars.

His crowning moment came during the 2015 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), where he played a pivotal role in Ghana's journey to the final.

Although the Black Stars narrowly lost to Ivory Coast in a penalty shootout, Atsu's outstanding displays earned him the tournament's Best Player award.

Atsu's legacy beyond football

Christian's legacy extends beyond football. His humility, generosity, and dedication to humanitarian causes left an indelible mark on many lives.

The tributes serve as a reminder of his lasting impact, both on and off the field.

Newcastle remembers Christian Atsu

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Newcastle United’s heartfelt tribute to Christian Atsu, marking a year since his untimely passing.

The Premier League side commemorated the late footballer by sharing touching memories of his generosity and kindness.

Their tribute sparked an outpouring of reflections from football fans, who fondly remembered the former Black Stars winger.

