Sandra Dankyi, a 21-year-old student has taken to social media to celebrate after buying her first car

The young lady shared a video of the car on her TikTok page and said that she bought it for GH¢205,000, adding that it paid for by her father

Many Ghanaians who chanced on the video on her TikTok page, flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages

A 21-year-old Ghanaian student, identified as Sandra Dankyi, has achieved a remarkable feat that many of her peers would be inspired by.

This comes after Sandra Dankyi acquired her first car, a significant milestone in her young life.

Beaming with excitement, the young lady took to social media to celebrate her achievement, posting a video of the new vehicle, which is a Toyota Yaris,

While responding to comments under her TikTok post, Sandra Dankyi disclosed that she purchased the car for GH¢205,000.

She further expressed gratitude to her father, indicating that he had provided the money for the car

"Totally in love Thank you, Daddy," she wrote in the caption of the video.

In the video circulating on social media, Sandra Dankyi said the purchase of the car has brought an end to her struggles with transportation for her daily rounds.

"I've been trekking on foot for so long, and I'm tired. So, today, I went to the car garage to get myself a car," she said.

Netizens congratulate Sandra Dankyi

After sharing her good news on her TikTok page, some netizens who came across the video thronged the comment section to congratulate the 21-year-old girl.

@Dr Delson Dela said:

"Wishing you all the best and driving experiences. please don’t forget to do the due daily diligence okay? Check coolant level, oil levels and wait for a while after starting your car before you move ok."

@N/\N/\ also said:

"Congratulations, but be very mindful when going over ramps and rough roads because this car is very close to the ground else your bumper will spoil in no time."

@Reuben Mclord commented:

"Congratulations dear. prioritize maintenance and you are good to go."

@abe_san2 also commented:

"This ur the government name dear I hope you have an additional name to it if not then we share the same name oo."

@RICHIE wrote:

"A video about how you got your new car and the first day of driving it can give you more than 2k views on YT. Don’t give up."

Source: YEN.com.gh