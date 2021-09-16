Popular US rapper, Maurice Mo Fayne is the latest celebrity to be spending part of his lifetime behind bars

Fayne has been sentenced to a 17-and-a-half years imprisonment over misuse of PPP loans during the pandemic and lavishing the funds on jewellery, Rolls Royce

The rapper who rose to fame when he appeared on Love and Hip Hop Atlanta in 2018 has been arrested since May 2020

American rapper, Maurice Mo Fayne has joined the long list of top celebrities who have got cause to serve a prison term in their lives. He has been sentenced to 17-and-a-half years imprisonment after he pleaded guilty to misusing Paycheck Protection Program loans.

The 38-year-old rapper first got arrested in May 2020 on charges of making false statements on his application for a loan from the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) together with bank fraud and conspiracy wire fraud related to a popular Ponzi scheme.

US rapper, Mo Fayne sentenced to 17 years jail term over involvement in PPP fraud.

He pleaded guilty to six counts, including bank and wire fraud, after living an expensive lifestyle during the pandemic with money from the PPP.

He submitted a fraud $3,700,700 (GHc22,148,689.50) PPP loan application, falsely claiming his trucking business had 107 employees and a monthly payroll of $1,490,000 (GHc8,917,650), Yahoo.com reported.

Fayne used the money to buy $85,000 (GHc508,725) worth of jewellery; a $136,000 (GHc813,960) Rolls-Royce; $40,000 (GHc239,400.) in past-due child support; and $90,000 (GHc538,650) to start a new business.

Mo Fayne rose to stardom when he appeared on the popular Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta in 2018, a seasonal event that analyses the lives of Atlanta's top hip-hop elite as they juggle their professional and personal lives.

Mo Fayne joined the long list of American celebrities who have had a course to serve a jail term during the course of their career.

