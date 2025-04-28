Who are Drew Barrymore's children? A peek into her private family world

Drew Barrymore's children have been raised far from the limelight, despite their mother's decades-long presence in Hollywood. The American actress and talk show host shares two daughters, Olive and Frankie Kopelman, with her ex-husband, Will Kopelman. Here is a closer look at their lives, ages, and their upbringing.

Drew Barrymore during Odd Mom Out season 2 (L). Barrymore, Olive, and Frankie attend the Baby2Baby Holiday Party in Los Angeles (R). Photo: Barbara Nitke, Stefanie Keenan (modified by author)

Source: UGC

Key takeaways

Drew Barrymore has two biological daughters , Olive and Frankie Barrymore.

, Olive and Frankie Barrymore. Drew Barrymore's daughters, Olive and Frankie, are thoughtfully shielded from Hollywood's glare, enjoying a private upbringing away from public scrutiny.

Olive is the eldest daughter of the American actress. She is 12 years old as of April 2025 , while Frankie is the second-born, and she is 11 years old.

of the American actress. She is , while Frankie is the second-born, and Drew Barrymore's daughters are a product of her third and last marriage to American actor Will Kopelman.

Drew Barrymore's profile summary

Full name Drew Blyth Barrymore Date of birth 22 February 1975 Age 50 years old (as of 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Culver City, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Jewish Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5′4″ Height in centimetres 163 Weight in kilograms 54 Weight in pounds 120 Hair colour Green Eye colour Blonde Mother Jaid Barrymore Father John Drew Barrymore Siblings Three Relationship status Single Children Two Profession Actress, talk show host, businesswoman Net worth $85 million Instagram @drewbarrymore Facebook

Who are Drew Barrymore's children?

The American actress has two children, Olive and Frankie. Although she occasionally talks about her daughters on her show, she firmly draws the line at exposing them to the public. You can hardly find Drew Barrymore's children's photos on her social media platforms. Here are some details about them.

1. Olive Barrymore Kopelman

Drew Barrymore and Olive attend the Baby2Baby Holiday Party in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Stefanie Keenan

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth : 26 September 2012

: 26 September 2012 Age : 12 years old (as of April 2025)

: 12 years old (as of April 2025) Gender: Female

Female Zodiac sign: Libra

Drew Barrymore's daughter Olive was born on 26 September. Olive holds a special place in her heart. According to People, the actress expressed her love for her daughter during one of the episodes of The Drew Barrymore Show.

Olive Barrymore Kopelman, I swear you are the love of my life. You and your sister, Frankie, and your cleverness and wit and humour… win me over every time. Thank gosh you have a sense of humor.

Barrymore told People in 2022 at the Harper's Bazaar Icons party, that her eldest daughter was already showing a creative spark that mirrors her mom's artistic side.

She's not only into designing outfits. She’s a total Edie Beale… she constructs amazing things using fabric, dress forms, and her wild imagination—but she's also curious about beauty.

As of April 2025, she is 12 years old. On her 10th birthday, her mother shared a photo on Instagram with a heartfelt caption wishing her daughter a happy birthday.

Happy 10th birthday Olive … my how you have grown. Today you are double digits. Today we get your ears pierced. Today is the start of many things. I didn’t know a love like I have for you and your sister Frankie.

She continued;

The greatest one I will ever know. It takes the top spot in my heart. You are my priorities. And I am so proud to be your mom. Best thing i have ever done with my life or will ever do with my life! Happy tenth birthday. Is it ok if I always see you as my baby?! My teeny tiny little marvel ????

2. Frankie Barrymore Kopelman

Drew Barrymore and daughter Frankie Barrymore Kopelman attend the 2017 Society Of MSK Bunny Hop at 583 Park Avenue in New York City. Photo: Gary Gershoff

Source: Getty Images

Date of birth: 22 April 2014

22 April 2014 Age: 11 years old (as of 2025)

11 years old (as of 2025) Gender: Female

Female Zodiac sign: Taurus

Frankie Barrymore was born nearly two years after Olive. While her sister is more reserved, the renowned businesswoman has joked that Frankie is the family's little firecracker. Drew shared some information about her second daughter's character on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, saying,

Frankie is just so happy all the time, it's ridiculous

In a 2020 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show, Drew emotionally opened up about her fears of balancing work and family life. She said that raising Frankie during the pandemic taught her more about resilience and love than any Hollywood script ever could.

FAQs

Who is Drew Barrymore? She is an American actress and talk show host best known for starring in 50 First Dates and The Simpsons. Who is the father of Drew Barrymore's children? Their father is Will Kopelman. Will is Drew Barrymore's ex-husband. How many biological kids does Drew Barrymore have? Drew Barrymore has two biological children: Olive and Frankie Kopelman. How old was Drew Barrymore when she had her children? Drew was 37 years old when she had her first child, Olive Barrymore, and 39 when she had her second child, Frankie Barrymore. How many times has Drew Barrymore been married, and how many children does she have? Drew Barrymore has been married three times. Her ex-husbands are Will Kopelman, Jeremy Thomas, and Tom Green. She only has two kids. How old are Drew Barrymore's daughters now? As of April 2025, Olive is 12 while Frankie is 11. Does Drew Barrymore support her mother? Yes, the talk show host still supports her mother financially, even though they have an estranged relationship.

Drew Barrymore's children, Olive and Frankie, are enjoying a different path from their mother, one defined by love, creativity, and intentional privacy. Though they already show their unique personalities, their mother keeps their childhood grounded and protected. The two are a product of Drew's marriage to her ex-husband Will Kopelman.

Yen.com.gh published an article on Nana Ama McBrown’s children. Nana is a well-known Ghanaian actress, song composer, and television show. She became prominent after starring in the television series Tentacles.

The Ghanaian actress is a proud mother of five, and fans are often curious about her family life. Learn more details about Nana Ama McBrown’s kids and their lives in this article.

Source: YEN.com.gh