Under-fire head coach of Hearts of Oak, Aboubakar Ouattara, has revealed why he won't forgive disrespectful journalists

The Ivorian tactician has had a tense relationship with media men in what has been a turbulent 2024/25 season

His side currently sits in sixth position with little to no hopes of winning the Ghana Premier League with five games left

Accra Hearts of Oak head coach Aboubakar Ouattara has shed more light on his ongoing friction with sections of the Ghanaian sports media.

Under constant scrutiny throughout a turbulent campaign, the Ivorian tactician admitted to welcoming constructive criticism but drew a firm line at what he described as "disrespectful" commentary.

Ouattara reveals why he won't forgive disrespectful journalists

Speaking to Accra-based Hot FM, Ouattara issued a strong warning to journalists who, in his view, overstep their bounds.

“If you [a journalist] come before me with the same attitude you used to insult me on radio, I will respond accordingly,” he declared.

“You came here with a personal opinion about me, not about the match. Nobody feeds anyone here, so say whatever you want.”

Despite the rising tension with some press members, the Hearts boss emphasised that he maintains cordial relationships with journalists who offer critique without descending into personal attacks.

“There are journalists who criticise me for a whole week without insulting me, and when we meet, I still speak with them because I know they’re just doing their job,” Ouattara explained.

“But if you insult me somewhere and I hear it, or you stand before me and speak out of line, I’m not Jesus Christ, I won’t just let it go. I will respond.”

Ouattara's tense relationship with the media

His relationship with the media has, at times, eclipsed discussions around his tactical blueprint and match strategies.

Press conferences and media engagements often spiral into heated exchanges, sidelining meaningful analysis of Hearts' on-pitch approach, as noted by 3Sports.

Hearts' struggles under Ouattara

Currently sitting sixth on the Ghana Premier League table with 45 points after 29 matches, Hearts of Oak face an uphill task with only five games left.

A worrying dip in form, punctuated by a three-game winless streak, has compounded fan frustration, especially as arch-rivals Asante Kotoko have picked up after sacking coach Dr Prosper Narteh Ogum.

What lies ahead

Still, with a handful of crucial fixtures remaining, Hearts retain a slim hope of climbing the standings or at least ending an underwhelming season on a more encouraging note.

But with a tough run of games in the offing, starting with Kotoko, Ouattara has his work well cut out, per Flashscore.

He would hope that the final stretch of games would be about salvaging league position and restoring belief in his leadership, both on the touchline and beyond.

Coach Ouattara compares himself with Akufo-Addo

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara stirred reactions after claiming he and former President Akufo-Addo were the "most insulted" personalities in Ghana in 2024.

His striking comparison to the ex-Ghanaian leader has since generated widespread chatter among fans and on social media.

