Football

Fans Praise Antoine Semenyo After Scoring Against Manchester United Again

by  Gariba Raubil 3 min read
  • Antoine Semenyo made it back-to-back goals in the Premier League against Manchester United in the 2024/25 season
  • The Ghanaian attacker scored the opener for Bournemouth in Sunday's PL draw against Ruben Amorim's struggling side
  • Fans took to social media to hail the performance of the Black Stars forward, though the Cherries failed to win at home

Antoine Semenyo once again proved to be a thorn in Manchester United’s side, scoring a crucial goal for Bournemouth in their 1-1 draw at the Vitality Stadium on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

The 25-year-old Ghanaian forward found the net in the 23rd minute, calmly finishing to put the Cherries ahead before Rasmus Højlund equalized deep into stoppage time for United.

Black Stars of Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth celebrates after scoring against Manchester United in his team's PL 1-1 draw on Sunday, April 27, 2025
Ghana striker Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth celebrates after scoring against Manchester United in his team's PL 1-1 draw on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth
Source: Getty Images

It was a bitter-sweet afternoon for Bournemouth, who dominated large spells of the game but had to settle for a point.

Still, Semenyo’s goal was one of the standout moments, underlining his growing reputation as a big-game player in the Premier League.

Personal milestone for Semenyo

Semenyo’s goal against Manchester United was not just important for Bournemouth — it also marked a personal achievement for the Black Stars attacker.

His strike took his Premier League tally to nine goals for the season, the highest he has managed in his career.

Antoine Semenyo of AFC Bournemouth celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United FC at Vitality Stadium on April 27, 2025 in Bournemouth, England
Antoine Semenyo celebrates scoring his team's first goal during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United FC on April 27, 2025. Image credit: Dan Mullan
Source: Getty Images

Incredibly, Semenyo has now scored against Manchester United in both league meetings this season, having netted in Bournemouth’s stunning 3-0 victory at Old Trafford earlier in the campaign.

His consistent performances against one of England’s most storied clubs have not gone unnoticed among fans and pundits alike.

Bournemouth's steady rise

The result leaves Bournemouth sitting 10th in the Premier League standings with 50 points after 34 matches, a remarkable position considering their early-season struggles.

Manager Andoni Iraola has built a competitive, fearless side, and Semenyo has been at the heart of their resurgence.

In contrast, Manchester United’s draw sees them languishing in 14th place with just 39 points from the same number of games — an alarming slump for Erik ten Hag’s side.

For Bournemouth, the draw against United was another statement of how far they have come, with Semenyo playing a leading role.

Fans shower Semenyo with praise

Following his goal, fans took to social media, particularly X, to heap praise on Semenyo.

Many highlighted his impressive record against United, with one fan cheekily writing:

"You own Man United."

Another post, celebrating his connection with the club, read:

"He always loved Bournemouth,"

Ghanaian fans also expressed their pride, with one user commenting:

"Our Ghanaian starboy, making the nation proud,"

Another person simply called it:

"Wonderful goal."

The outpouring of support highlights just how popular Semenyo has become not only among Bournemouth supporters but also among African football fans.

Bright future ahead

With four games remaining in the season, Semenyo has the opportunity to push his goal tally into double figures — a landmark achievement that would further cement his breakout year.

His development has been rapid, and with his performances catching attention across England and beyond, bigger opportunities could be on the horizon.

For now, Semenyo remains a symbol of hope and pride for both Bournemouth and Ghana, with his star continuing to rise with every game.

Key player for the Black Stars

The in-form goal-scorer remains a vital part of Otto Addo's Black Stars who are aiming to make it to 2026 FIFA World Cup after failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Semenyo netted Ghana's opener in the 5-0 spanking of Chad during Matchday five of the World Cup qualifiers on March 21 before helping the team to another victory against Madagascar in Morocco three days later.

Semenyo's most prolific EPL season

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Antoine Semenyo's personal record set with his latest Premier Leaue goal against Manchester United on Sunday.

The former Bristol City striker took his 2024/25 tally of goals to nine, his most number of strikes recorded in the EPL since he turned professional.

The Ghanaian forward would now target double figures of goals in the Premier League for a new personal feat in the English elite league.

Source: YEN.com.gh

