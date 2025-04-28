Ibrahim Mahama, in a video, shared that he has embarked on an infrastructural project for his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School

The businessman also announced that he was funding the construction of a 3000-bed dormitory for his former secondary school

Ibrahim Mahama added that he usually visits the marketplace to buy truckloads of foodstuffs and donates them to the school

Renowned Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama has announced that he has embarked on an infrastructural project for his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO).

Ibrahim Mahama announces a dormitory project for his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School.

Source: Instagram

In a TikTok video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the chairman of Engineers and Planners Company Limited was spotted at the Gala Night, Project Launching, and Fundraising event organised inside a luxurious hall by the 2001 year batch of the Holy Child Senior High School.

In the video, Ibrahim Mahama noted that he attended the event with some of his close friends and old secondary school classmates after receiving an invitation from one of the old students of the Holy Child Senior High School.

The renowned businessman shared that he realised the Holy Child Senior High School needed an extensive renovation.

Ibrahim Mahama also announced that he was funding the construction of a 3000-bed dormitory for his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School. The Engineers and Planners Company Limited CEO received massive applause from the event attendees after he made the announcement.

The businessman also highlighted some of the massive challenges facing his former secondary school. He said that the administrators of his alma mater struggled to get the funds needed to feed the students.

Ibrahim Mahama consoles John Dumelo and his sister at his father's funeral service.

Source: Instagram

Ibrahim Mahama noted that the headmaster always informed him that he would have to send the students back home due to the financial challenges the school faced whenever he visited them to inspect the progress of the dormitory that was being built.

The younger brother of President John Dramani Mahama also added that he usually visits the marketplace to buy truckloads of foodstuffs and donates them to the administrators and students at the Tamale Senior High School (TAMASCO) whenever he travels to the town.

Over the years, the businessman has made several generous gestures towards his former secondary school. On November 22, 2024, he donated a brand-new 35-seater bus to the school.

The donation was done on behalf of Mr Ibrahim Mahama by his special aide, Rafik Mahama. In 2022, the business mogul financed the construction of a 550-bed dormitory for the Tamale Senior High School.

Below is the video of Ibrahim Mahama announcing the construction of a new dormitory for his alma mater, Tamale Senior High School:

Ibrahim Mahama gifts money to Adwenepahene's family

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ibrahim Mahama gifted money to Adwenepahene's family at the late blogger's funeral and burial service in Stuttgart, Germany.

Controversial political commentator Appiah Stadium made the big donation of GH¢87,755 to support Adwenepahane's funeral service on behalf of the businessman.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commend Ibrahim Mahama for donating the massive amount of money to the late Adwenepahene's family.

