Kwabena Kwabena has launched his bid to become the next SRC president of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA)

The veteran musician and his team members, in a video, campaigned on the university's campus

Kwabena Kwabena's bid for the SRC president role at UPSA has garnered massive reactions from Ghanaians on social media

Award-winning veteran Ghanaian highlife singer, George Kwabena Adu, popularly known as Kwabena Kwabena, has followed in the footsteps of some of his colleagues and ventured into the world of student politics.

Kwabena Kwabena campaigns on campus as he vies for SRC president at UPSA. Photo source: @hnsmedia.0

Source: TikTok

The Bue Kwan hitmaker has launched a bid to become the next Student Representative Council (SRC) president of the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kwabena Kwabena was spotted with some members of his campaign team as they interacted with some female students ahead of the elections on Friday, May 30, 2025.

The veteran musician enrolled at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA) a few years ago and is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree.

Kwabena Kwabena becomes the latest Ghanaian musician after Guru, Samini and Dr Cryme to contest for the SRC President position in their various universities in recent years.

Kwabena Kwabena's colleagues occupying SRC president positions

D Cryme, known in private life as Darlington Agyekum, was recently elected as the SRC President of Methodist University, Tema Campus. The rapper had first announced his intention to enter the contest on Monday, April 7, 2025.

Kwabena Kwabena poses for photos with his beautiful mother. Photo source: @kbkbmuzic

Source: Instagram

The musician's electoral victory garnered massive jubilation among the students at the university with fans and well-wishers taking to social media to congratulate him. He thanked the students of Methodist University, celebrities, the media, fans, and everyone who supported his journey.

Before him, Guru, known in private life as Maradona Yeboah Agyei, emerged victorious in his bid to become the president of the University of Ghana's Student Representative Council (UGSRC) with a 50.7% win in an election that took place on the campus on Wednesday, September 18, 2024.

He and his running mate, Jeffery Adu-Yeboah, polled 9,455 votes out of the 18,659 total votes cast. They had been previously disqualified from participating in the elections for not meeting a constitutional provision of the UGSRC.

Guru was only reinstated after an appeal upheld by the university's appeals board on September 15. Samini was elected as the President of the Students Representative Council (SRC) at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) for the 2022/2023 academic calendar.

Below is the video of Kwabena Kwabena campaigning for UPSA SRC president:

Reactions to Kwabena's UPSA SRC president bid

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Musah B commented:

"Why are celebrities going for SRC positions? Honestly, it is not fair to other candidates."

Brighter said:

"Why don’t you come to UCC for SRC president 😹😭💔 ka you will see?"

Diana wrote:

"My daddy, please vote for him. I beg 😭."

CATA commented:

"Is he a student here?"

Guru details struggles of being SRC president

In another story reported by YEN.com.gh, Guru detailed the struggles of being a famous musician and the SRC president at the University of Ghana at the same time.

The award-winning musician said he had to hide his face with a nose mask and a hoodie to avoid getting recognised when he goes to campus.

Guru added that he had befriended intelligent individuals who assisted him with his academics at the university.

