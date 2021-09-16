Twellium Industrial Company Limited has offered a brand ambassadorial deal to the tallest man in the Volta Region

Marketing director of the company, Ali Ajami, urged the 251 centimetres man to trust in the commitment of the company

The spokesman for Charles Sogli, Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, also asked that the educational needs of the 22-year-old man be attended to

Charles Sogli, the tallest boy in the Volta Region has been engaged by Twellium Industrial Company as a brand ambassador.

The one-year contract was appended by Ali Ajami, the marketing director of the company, Ghanaweb reports.

Ali Ajami shared that, the company looks forward to building a long-lasting relationship with Charles Sogli.

He also encouraged the 22-year-old eight feet young man to continue to trust in the commitment of the company.

The spokesman for Charles, Daniel Agbesi-Latsu, urged the company to pay some attention to the educational needs of the young man as he dropped out of school due to mockeries and other challenges his extreme height came with.

The news of Charles Sogli's appointment was shared on Monday, September 13, 2021 in Accra.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that photos of a young gentleman named Charles Sogli in Ghana have surfaced online and it is said that his height is 7 foot 6 inches which makes him taller than some of the tallest basketball players.

A photo of him in comparison to a man named Yaw Pare has shown the extent of the boy's extraordinary height, given that Yaw himself is very tall.

Although the age of Charles Sogli has not been disclosed, many have said he needs to join a major basketball team in the world, at all costs.

If Charles' height is truly confirmed, that would make him one of the tallest people on the planet today as he is already taller than Shaquille O'Neal and just one inch shorter than Tacko Fall, the tallest basketball player currently.

Although Sultan Kösen, a Turkish public figure holds the Guinness World Record for the tallest living male at 251 centimetres (8'3''), Charles' height is still remarkable given that the young man might probably grow taller.

