Trump names trade envoy, top economic advisor to fill policy team

US President-elect Donald Trump picked Kevin Hassett as his top economic advisor, bringing his former Council of Economic Advisers chair back on his team. Photo: Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA/Getty Images via AFP

Source: AFP

Donald Trump on Tuesday named Jamieson Greer his trade representative, a key figure in implementing the president-elect's economic agenda, particularly his plans to use tariffs to raise revenue and help bring more manufacturing to US shores.

Trump also picked Kevin Hassett as his top economic advisor, bringing the member of his first administration to head the White House National Economic Council. Hassett is set to help advance Trump's plans too, ranging from tax cuts to widening energy production.

"Jamieson played a key role during my First Term in imposing Tariffs on China and others to combat unfair Trade practices," said Trump of Greer, who served as chief of staff to US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer during Trump's previous administration.

He also cited Greer's experience in helping to see through a trade deal between the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Greer is a partner at law firm King & Spalding.

During Trump's first term from 2017 to 2021, the United States introduced tariffs on billions of dollars worth of imports -- notably on China but also America's allies.

In particular, the Trump administration imposed levies on some $300 billion in Chinese goods as Washington and Beijing engaged in an escalating tariff war.

Lighthizer emerged as a strongman in trade talks as he sought to force changes in Beijing's economic policies.

If confirmed by the Senate, Greer, who is viewed as Lighthizer's protege, will be charged with rolling out Trump's tariff policy and negotiating trade deals.

Hassett, formerly Trump's Council of Economic Advisers chair, will not require Senate confirmation.

"He will play an important role in helping American families recover from the Inflation that was unleashed by the Biden Administration," Trump said Tuesday.

Hassett will also have a role pushing for a renewal of Trump's previous tax cuts.

Manufacturing return

Trump on Tuesday lauded Greer's efforts under Lighthizer, saying his work helped bring manufacturing jobs back to America.

As US Trade Representative, Greer is set to work on reining in the country's trade deficit, protecting American industries and widening export markets, Trump added.

Trump has vowed sweeping tariffs of at least 10 percent on allies and adversaries alike, and a steeper level on China.

The aim is to raise government revenue and target countries he said have been "ripping us off," while pushing businesses to bring production back to US shores.

Even before he takes office in January, Trump has threatened to begin his presidency with an immediate trade war against three top US economic partners: China, Mexico and Canada.

It remains unclear what role Lighthizer might assume in Trump's second term, but he is expected to remain influential within the president-elect's orbit.

As part of his earlier role at the USTR's office, Greer was involved in Washington's decisions to impose tariffs on Beijing in Trump's first term, and come to a "Phase One" trade deal in 2020.

The deal marked a truce in the trade war between the world's two biggest economies.

But China has yet to meet its commitments of boosting purchases of American products and services over 2020 and 2021, as the world grappled with the Covid-19 pandemic.

